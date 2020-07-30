Find Out Why These Simple, Stretchy Maxi Skirts Have Shoppers Obsessed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all agree that maxi skirts are so comfortable and stylish. They give Us tons of room to move around in, and make any outfit feel flirty and feminine. Simple maxi skirts that are made from a soft, stretchy material are some of the easiest to wear, and it’s immediately clear when a piece has the potential to be a major hit.

This maxi skirt from Urban CoCo caught our eye the second we spotted it, and the reviews confirm it’s an absolute must-have. Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers to date are so in love, they were compelled to pick it up in multiple prints!

Get them Urban CoCo Women’s Stylish Spandex Comfy Fold-Over Flare Long Maxi Skirt for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.



These skirts are extra long and make a dramatic statement. Depending on how tall you are, these skirts will either hit the floor or just below the ankles. Additionally, the skirts are high-waisted and have a thick waistband that you can also fold over for a mid-rise look.

The material these maxi skirts are made from is light and very stretchy. Shoppers love how comfortable it is, plus how it complements their figures. Some reviewers even said that this is a great skirt for expecting moms! It’s not too tight, but it does cinch you in all the right places. In terms of patterns, scoop up the skirt in one of the solid shades or a fun print!

You can team this skirt with cute cropped tees, halter tops or even longer bralette-style shirts! Though festival season is canceled this year, we can picture this skirt being accessorized in a true boho fashion that’s fit for Coachella. Wear yours on casual days out or simply lounging around at home. That’s the beauty of a versatile staple like this skirt — the opportunities are endless, so get it now!

