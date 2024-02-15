Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a good going-out top is like finding a good babysitter — once you have that elusive element locked down, you can relax and have a fun night. Just because we’re no longer in our teens and twenties doesn’t mean we have to cover up completely. You deserve to show off your hot bod! Ditch that dowdy design and save that billowy blouse for a PTA meeting. Treat every day like Valentine’s Day date night with this sultry lace bustier from Amazon!

If this top looks familiar, it’s probably because it’s a lookalike for less of the viral Urban Outfitters corset that sold out. Don’t wait for a restock! Just score this affordable alternative that shoppers say is “better than Urban Outfitters.”

Get the Dealmore Women’s Lace Bustier for just $20 (originally $47) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Dealmore Women’s Lace Bustier is simultaneously sexy and classy. The lingerie look just has an inherently seductive vibe! Bustiers have taken the fashion world by storm — even Taylor Swift rocked a corset top at the Super Bowl!

As someone with a slightly smaller chest, I love this style for giving me the illusion of curves — but some customers claim that this top can also fit larger chest sizes. Available in 17 shades (with every color of the rainbow represented), this sleeveless standout will turn heads at every turn. We suggest styling this bustier with high-waisted jeans (black or blue) or faux leather pants for an easy OOTN. Just add a leather jacket, booties or heels, and you’re good to go.

Once again, people prefer this $20 top over the one from Urban Outfitters! “Better than urban outfitters and cheaper too! Quality is good and super cute!” one shopper declared. Another customer said, “Awesome [lookalike] for the urban corset top. I honestly liked this one more!” One reviewer reported, “I got this because it resembles the [Urban Outfitters] version but this one have more stretch and can actually fit if you have boobs.” And according to this review, “Urban Outfitters sells these exact same corset tops for 3x the price and this one from amazon was so flattering and fun. It had 3 rows of eye hooks for adjustable sizing and it was the perfect length.”

What are you waiting for? Stock up on these Dealmore deals before the corsets sell out!

