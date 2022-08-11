Shop the Small Exercise Ball That Can Do It All — Just $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feel like your no-equipment workouts just aren’t doing enough? Hate the cost and inconvenience of a gym membership? Don’t want to waste the money and space on a huge home gym setup? We get it. Pretty much everyone gets it. The actual act of working out can be difficult enough, but the circumstances surrounding a good workout do not make things any easier!

So, how about we save you the money, the space and the inconvenience — all while leveling up your workout? Seriously! Just $14 could introduce you to a whole new world of muscle-building, calorie-burning workouts (and more). All you need is this inflatable pilates ball!

Get the URBNFit Small Exercise Ball starting just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Adding an exercise ball like this to your routine may help increase range of motion and flexibility, improve core strength, relieve muscle tension and more. It can seriously turn up the heat on your burn, even with common exercises like push-ups, inner thigh squeezes, toe touches and ab circuits!

A great accessory for pilates, yoga and barre, this ball can also be used for stretching, physical therapy and massaging out tough knots. You could also use it to work on your core stability, or even as lumbar support. Pop it behind your lower back while sitting in your office chair!

Get the URBNFit Small Exercise Ball starting just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This anti-burst ball is small — just nine inches — but totally mighty. It can support up to 600 pounds of weight, and it’s made with professional-grade PVC. The anti-slip glazed surface provides a nice grip too, so it shouldn’t be sliding out of your hands or out from under you once you start to break a sweat!

This ball, which comes in four colors, is truly a low-cost, high-reward type of fitness find. It even comes with a free exercise guide, plus an inflation straw and extra plugs. You can inflate it to your desired firmness, by the way, which is so great, considering all of the different ways you can use it!

Get the URBNFit Small Exercise Ball starting just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from URBNFit here and check out more exercise balls on Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!