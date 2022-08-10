Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter how much we like the way we look in it, we tend to save shapewear for special occasions. It’s just too tight, too uncomfortable and too warm. The act of wearing it is simply not a pleasant experience. We go through with it for the sleek, smooth look and the fire Instagram photos, but we can’t wait to take it off at the end of the night.

It’s unfortunate, however, because sometimes we’d like a little bit of shaping action in our regular life too. We definitely want to be more comfortable for those special occasions as well, if we’re being honest. It’s possible too — just not with the horribly uncomfortable options we’ve worn in the past. We need Maidenform!

Get the Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief With Cool Comfort (originally $23) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a high-waist, firm-control brief that’s so comfy, you can rely on it for both fancy occasions and perfecting your everyday outfits. It’s made with a soft, super stretchy fabric — and that fabric is cool! Literally. It’s moisture-wicking and designed to keep you feeling good even in hot weather!

These briefs are designed to smooth both the stomach and the hips while remaining invisible under clothing. The waistband and leg openings feature no-pinch construction, and nothing should roll up or down while you’re wearing it. And can we talk about that lace? Most shapewear is so boring, but Maidenform did not want to compromise style for comfort here (or vice versa). This shaping underwear even comes in pretty colors like berry pink, so you don’t have to go with nude or black if you don’t want to!

Get the Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief With Cool Comfort (originally $23) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These briefs are designed to be true to size, so go with what you’d normally wear. You might find they seriously level up your next outfit featuring a bodycon dress, a slip skirt or even high-rise jeans. We totally recommend stocking up too, especially while they’re on sale. You’ll likely find yourself wanting to wear them a lot more often than you’d think!

Get the Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief With Cool Comfort (originally $23) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Maidenform here and check out more control panties at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!