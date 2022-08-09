9 of the Best Wildly Satisfying Peel-Off Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Using a skincare mask is one of our favorite ways to wind down. We do love sheet masks and wash-off masks, but when it comes to a truly satisfying experience, you know we have to go for peel-off masks!

Peel-off masks can be great options for unclogging pores and clearing up blemishes. Suck up those impurities and dead skin cells, peel them off and throw them away! Check out and shop our nine favorites below!

Our Longtime Favorite

This was one of the first masks we thought of when putting this list together. It’s been a reliable favorite for a long time, proving itself to be a powerful weapon against oily skin!

Get the boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Our Most Affordable Pick

Sometimes buying super inexpensive skincare can be a risk, but this Freeman mask is a total fan-favorite. It’s made with cucumber and aloe to seriously soothe skin!

Get the Freeman Renewing Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Facial Mask for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Our Gentlest Pick

Sensitive skin? This calendula mask may help unclog and exfoliate skin without leaving it red and irritated!

Get the APRILSKIN Calendula Peel-Off Mask for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Brightening

This mask looks beautiful on the skin, but your skin will look even more beautiful once the mask is peeled off! It’s made with ruby powder and rose water to keep skin bright, calm and firm!

Get the I Dew Care Sugar Kitten Peel-Off Mask for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Large Pores

Clogged pores looking more like craters to you? This mask, made with oil-absorbing volcanic clusters from Jeju Island, is ready to save the day!

Get the Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Peel-Off Mask for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Blackheads

Seriously sick of blackheads? This charcoal mask uses natural ingredients to kick them to the curb. We love the included silicone brush too!

Get the Sunatoria Blackhead Remover Mask for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Gold Mask

When searching for masks, you’ll find a bunch of picks featuring gold as an ingredient. This 24K gold mask is our pick, also featuring other skin-loving ingredients like collagen and vitamin B5!

Get the AZURE 24K Gold Metallic Sparkling Peel-Off Face Mask for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Glass Skin

Want a plump, dewy glow? These clear collagen masks are ready to make it happen. We love how the packaging keeps the formula super fresh too. You only mix it when you’re ready to use it!

Get the Alana Mitchell Clear Collagen Peel-Off Masque (2-Pack) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Our Priciest Pick

If you want a top-of-the-line pick, this clarifying mask is the way to go. It has a “honey-like” texture and features luxurious ingredients for smooth, happy skin!

Get the Sulwhasoo Clarifying Peel-Off Mask for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more peel-off masks here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

