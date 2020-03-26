Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Never before have we felt that we took hand sanitizers for granted, but now that our stash is either running low or completely gone, we desperately wish we had stocked up when it was readily available. Well-known sanitization brands’ products obviously flew off the shelves the second everyone realized the pandemic the entire world was facing, and even when stores restock, everything is gone again within minutes.

We know it can be awfully nerve-wracking not feeling prepared for whatever is to come next, but we can take a deep breath and ease our minds, because other brands are stepping up to do their part and help us out. NxN Beauty, a clean skincare brand, is leading the pack. The company, already in possession of the proper tools and facilities, felt a responsibility to step up to the plate, providing hand sanitizer to those of us who need it — and fast!

Get the Advanced Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Gel (7-pack) for just $33 with code “staywell” at NxN Beauty with free Priority shipping!

With its FDA-approved plant, NxN Beauty knew it was time to act, on a mission to get effective hand sanitizers to shoppers as soon as possible. The brand repurposed already-made bottles originally meant for other products, recognizing what the world truly needs right now. Its advanced hand sanitizer gel was then created, formulated with 67% alcohol to kill 99.9% of germs and contagions. The CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to protect yourself against the coronavirus, so we know we’re not taking grabbing a seven-pack of this new one for granted, especially not with the “staywell” code to save us a few bucks!

While this hand sanitizer’s main purpose is to kill germs, NxN is ultimately a skincare brand, so we weren’t surprised to see its other benefits. It’s made with a short list of ingredients, featuring no artificial fragrances, and has moisturizing properties giving it its gel-like texture. While other popular sanitizers may leave your hands red and raw, this one from NxN may actually leave your hands feeling softer than ever!

Not only do you get free Priority shipping when you order this pack, but NxN knew there was no time to waste, which is why every order will ship out within 24 to 48 hours, meaning you could have it within just a couple of days of ordering. Considering how slow shipping and deliveries are for most products and retailers right now (and understandably so), having this information makes us feel safe, secure and like we can finally relax a little bit.

These hand sanitizers are produced in small batches so they can be shipped out as quickly, so grab a pack while it’s in stock, and don’t forget to save with our exclusive code!

See more tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer.

