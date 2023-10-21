Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Finally — it’s the weekend! You deserve to treat yourself for making it to Saturday in one piece, and quite conveniently there’s a plethora of deals on fashion, home, beauty and more finds from across the internet and some of our favorite retailers and brands.

We’ve collected our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below, including favorite picks from Amazon, Target, Walmart, Cozy Earth and more! Get that “Add to Cart” finger ready… and make the most of your weekend kick-back time.

Amazon

As always, Amazon is an amazing place to start on any weekend deal hunt. Our favorite on-sale finds below:

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: This hair straightener brush from Tymo combines a comb and flat hair iron into one lightweight styler — 34% off now!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Ooh, how cozy does this oversized turtleneck sweater look? Score it for up 50% off now in a variety of lovely colors, like Pink, Blackish Green and Yellow.

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: We’re about to hit the time of year where curling up in bed is often preferable than making your way outside — are you ready? Get fully prepped for cozy season with the Bedsure Comforter Set, which you can get in Queen size now for just $48 (was $76).

Our Absolute Favorite Kitchen Deal: There’s nothing like a hot cuppa to chase away the chilly weather blues. Get your own in-home barista with the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker… and save 33% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Electronics Deal: When you see a great deal on an Apple iPad, you have to strike! You’ll score 24% off this no. 1 bestselling tablet this weekend.

Our Absolute Favorite Health and Wellness Deal: Sometimes a little heat therapy is just the ticket for sore muscles and aching joints. This highly-rated shoulder-soothing unit from Comfytemp is a whopping 53% off now, down to $28 (was $60).

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Grandin Road

Grandin Road has long been known among Halloween decor devotees as the perfect starting point for any spooky decoration collection. Now, their Halloween faves are up to 70% off, so you can stock up just in time for the holiday!

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This vintage-style Halloween scroll will add the perfect touch of antique-y creep-ery to any spooky indoor scene, and is discounted to under $20 now.

Shop more amazing Halloween decor deals at Grandin Road here!

Cozy Earth

It’s time for the Cozy Earth Anniversary Sale! This sitewide markdown only happens once a year, so take advantage while the savings are still hot.

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You’ll save 55% off a Queen-sized set of Cozy Earth’s bestselling Linen Bamboo Sheets now, in the soothing shades of Natural and Light Grey.



Shop more amazing deals at Cozy Earth here!

Aerie

With 40% off all sweatshirts, 25-40% off leggings, and 25% off new arrivals with the code NEW25 right now, Aerie is definitely already getting ready for holiday shopping season in a big way.

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: There’s nothing like a cozy sweatshirt when the chillier days of autumn hit. Make sure you’re prepared with one of Aerie’s supremely snuggly Hometown Holiday Quarter Zip Sweatshirts, 40% off now for a final price of $39!

Shop more amazing deals at Aerie here!

Fruit Bouquets

Nothing says “I was thinking of you” like sending a sweet treat via Fruit Bouquets!

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: If you’re spending Halloween away from a loved one, we adore the idea of sending this Monster Dipped Strawberries set to ensure their evening is more “treat” than “trick”! Save 15% off now with the code FBSPOOKY (which will also work on any of Fruit Bouquets’ Halloween products).

Shop more amazing Halloween deals at Fruit Bouquets here!

Tatcha

Tatcha is celebrating the funding of 8 million days of school with 20% off sitewide (excluding sets) using the code THANKYOU23!

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: After you apply the 20% discount code, you’ll save almost $18 off one of our faves from the brand: The Water Cream, Tatcha’s award-winning moisturizer that promises to hydrate skin without leaving it sticky or greasy.

Shop more amazing deals at Tatcha here!

Madewell

Alert, alert: Not only is Madewell offering 40% off their sale items, but you can also score 25% off all tops with the code FALLIN.

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This Ribbed Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Tee is so pretty and feminine, not to mention comfy as heck thanks the super-soft polyester and elastane fabric blend. Throw on the FALLIN code and you’re looking at 40% off!



Shop more amazing deals at Madewell here!

Credo Beauty

Credo also has its major Friends of Credo sale running now, which offers 20% off a variety of beauty faves sitewide!

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: It’s always important to wear sunscreen, even in the winter months — but this SPF 40 Super Serum Skin Tint will also help you combat that winter pale with a touch of color, too. It’s on sale for just $38 now (down from $48).



Shop more amazing deals at Credo Beauty here!

Target

Target will always be one of our favorite destinations for a little retail therapy, and it’s even better when they have some stellar sales going on. Which, conveniently, they do this weekend!

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: A chambray-style button-down shirt deserves a place in every casual queen’s closet. Score your own now at Target for just $20 — a 20% savings!

Shop more amazing deals at Target here!

Walmart

Speaking of great deals, we all know Walmart is an essential stop on any discount-hunting journey! This weekend is no exception — there are tons of fabulous savings to be had at the mega-retailer right this very moment.

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Walmart has slashed the price of Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen wireless headphones, making them a great buy now at $189 (down from $249).

Shop more amazing deals at Walmart here!