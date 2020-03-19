The Best UV Light Antibacterial Sanitizers Available on Amazon

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

There are many ways to sanitize and disinfect items around the house — but have you ever considered using UV light to help kill germs and bacteria that may be living on frequently touched surfaces?

Of the three different types of UV light, it’s UV-C that has the capacity to kill germs. Using a UV light sanitizer can be effective on smooth surfaces — but it reportedly can’t get into small crevices as the light range is somewhat restricted. Regardless, these products will make it easier to do a quick surface clean when we’re on the go or in a pinch. Any extra measures we take to keep ourselves and the objects around Us as sanitary as possible is essential. Check out some of the top-rated cleaners and sanitizers available to order now on Amazon!

This Smart Phone Sanitizer

We touch our phones way more often than we realize, and there’s no telling how long germs and bacteria can live on these surfaces. This sleek sanitizer can help you quickly and effectively clean your phone — and a number of other items that you frequently interact with!

Get the WALOTAR Portable UV Light Smart Phone Sterilizer (originally $59) on sale for just $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Portable Handheld Sanitizer

If you want to clean things on the go, this handy portable sanitizer can do the trick!

Get the TXYJ Foldable UVC Handheld Sanitizer Light for $56, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Multipurpose Sanitizer

This cleaner can be used on a slew of staple items. Be it your eyeglasses or sunnies, jewelry and metals or other various objects, you can throw them all in here and cleanse with ease! This specific cleaner doesn’t utilize UV light, but is reportedly just as effective.

Get the Life Basis Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner with Touch-Screen Digital Timer for just $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Toothbrush Sanitizer

We use our toothbrushes every single day, and it’s pretty mind-boggling to think about how little we might be cleaning them! This tool makes it super easy — just throw your toothbrush in there and you’re good to go for your next brushing!

Get the La roskey UV Toothbrush Sanitizer for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

