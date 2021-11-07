Traveling? Here Are the Best Vaccine Card Holders — Starting at Just $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to be able to travel again, but there are many changes that we have to consider before taking a trip. Every destination has different rules, but chances are, you may need to use your vaccine card at some point depending on where you’re going.

It’s best not to travel with the card on the loose — it would be truly frustrating to have it go missing. That’s not happening on our watch! If you have a trip coming up, take our advice and pick up one of these vaccine holders to keep this important document safe and protected if you’re required to show it.

This Combo Wallet and Card Holder

This is technically meant to be used as a passport holder, but we would use it as a wallet to hold our vaccine card, IDs and credit cards!

Get the Melsbrinna Passport Holder for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This 6-Pack of Card Holders

This six-pack is a great stocking stuffer idea for the holidays! Gift one to everyone in your family or friend group — bonus points if you use these holders as a fun way to announce an upcoming trip!

Get the Chuangdi 6 Pieces Vaccine Card Holder for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Bright Pastel Card Holder

This holder can fit your passport and your vaccine card, and it also comes with a plastic lanyard if you want to keep your card around your neck!

Get the TIGARI Passport Wallets for $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Marble Card Holder

The fun marble design on this holder is very much in tune with the millennial aesthetic, and it’s available in a handful of great colors!

Get the steelway Vaccine Card Protector for $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Attachable Card Holder

We love that you can clip on this holder to a set of keys or your purse to keep it extra secure.

Get the Northwest Original Leather Vaccine Card Wallet for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

