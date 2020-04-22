We all love our sweatpants, but have you ever tried a pair of sweat pants? Yes, with the space in between. While sweatpants are ideal for lazy days and lounging around in comfort, sweat pants are going to be your go-to next time you’re feeling active — whether you’re going for a walk outside or taking on a barre class in your living room!

What makes them sweat pants, exactly? They’re different than any other pair of yoga tights or leggings you’ve tried before thanks to the neoprene material, which is actually what they use to make scuba suits. This neoprene preserves body heat to stimulate sweat while you exercise, causing you to sweat up to three times more than you normally would while working out!

Get the Valentina Hot Thermo Neoprene Slimming Capri Pants for just $15 at Amazon! Get them as soon as April 30, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Valentina pants have over 1,000 reviews, and shoppers say they never sweat as much as they do while wearing these pants. So many were having serious trouble shedding pounds before, but these pants have been their breakthrough. They say they are must-try bottoms for anyone looking to lose weight, and they love them so much they even want to sleep in them!

While reviewers are reporting that these pants leave them drenched in sweat, it’s important to note that that’s only on the inside. The neoprene actually absorbs the sweat so that it doesn’t seep through to the outside of the pants. You may be maximizing your workout and accelerating the fat-burning process with them on, but you won’t look like you just stepped out of a pool!

These “sauna” pants are black on the outside and have a neon lining, and they’re cropped just below the knee. They look like any other pair of workout pants. Know how people will wear literal garbage bags to sweat more while working out? That’s definitely not the Valentina aesthetic!

Thanks to the scientific design and compression technology in these slimming pants, wearing them may result in a lifted, shaped and firmer silhouette, as well as better posture! Their benefits just go on and on, and there’s even an inclusive size range. Yep, buying now!

