Rock Galentine’s Day With These Cozy ‘Fits From Terez, Revolve and Boohoo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away — love is in the air, but our plans are still up in the air! We’ve done fancy dates in the past, but a low-key celebration is much more our style. To be honest, we would rather enjoy a cozy night in rather than a romantic dinner out. And since Galentine’s Day is the day before, we also want to make time to chill with our closest girlfriends. There’s no need for a new flirty frock this year, but we still want to find some cute loungewear, sleepwear and activewear that feels fitting. Ready to paint the town red and pink!

We rounded up our top comfy finds for the occasion from Terez, Revolve and Boohoo. Fall in love with these adorable styles for our favorite February holidays. You’ll definitely be saying, “Be mine” as you browse.

This Terez Two-Toned Workout Set

Pretty in pink! Join a friend for a Galentine’s Day workout in this two-toned bralette and leggings set from Terez. The leggings feature smoothing compression with extra coverage for a flattering fit, and the matching crop bralette is super soft. “Comfort heaven!” one shopper gushed. “Most comfortable leggings I have ever purchased!”

Get the Terez Pink and Bubblegum Two Tone TLC Leggings for just $92 at Terez and get the Terez Pink and Bubblegum Two Tone TLC Crop Bralette for just $67 at Terez!

This Candy Hearts Pajama Set

This candy heart pajama set is the sweetest thing! We might just need to throw a Valentine’s Day slumber party so we can show off these jammies.

Get the Petite Love Heart Slogan Pj Short Set for just $14 (originally $36) at Boohoo!

This Pink Lace Teddy

Just like the steamy Netflix series, this lace teddy is too hot to handle! Whether you’re solo or with a significant other, you’ll be quite the sight in this sultry romper.

Get the Valentines Triple Back Strap Lace Teddy for just $12 (originally $30) at Boohoo!

This Heart Print PJ and Scrunchie Set

We’re head over heels for these heart print pajamas from Revolve. The thermal knit PJs even come with a matching hair scrunchie! “Love these pjs,” one customer declared. “So sweet and cozy; light, but warm.”

Get the Plush Thermal Heart PJ & Scrunchie Set for just $130 at Revolve!

This 5-Piece Stripe Sleepwear Set

A five-piece pink pajama set for only $18?! Happy Valentine’s Day to Us! This iconic striped sleepwear set includes a long sleeve top, pants, shorts, eye mask and scrunchie. Love it!

Get the Stripe Print 5 Piece PJ Set for just $18 (originally $44) at Boohoo!

This Heart Print Workout Set

Sweat it out in style with this heart print workout set by Spiritual Gangster. While the pattern is particularly perfect for Valentine’s Day, the neutral shade can be worn all year long.

Get the Spiritual Gangster Love Sculpt Jacquard Legging for just $118 at Revolve and get the Spiritual Gangster High Neck Jacquard Bra for just $68 at Revolve!

