8 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $150 to Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There is less than a week until Valentine’s Day, but don’t panic — there’s still time to shop! Whether you’re trying to find the perfect gift or you want to surprise your significant other with something you’ll both love, now is the time to get searching! Saks is known as one of the premier destinations for luxury fashion, but you can also find Valentine’s Day gifts under $150 that will make your loved one’s day.

From delicate lingerie to bold beauty items, Saks has Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t break the bank. We rounded up eight of the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $150 that anyone on your list will love — read on to see our picks!

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick

Give them the gift of beauty this Valentine’s Day with this Yves Saint Laurent matte lipstick — just $48!

Georg Jensen Heart Mirror Box

This heart mirror box is perfect for keeping all of their jewelry safe — just $69-89!

Halcyon Days Only You Scented Candle

For that special someone who loves scent, grab them this lime and basil scented candle — was $130, now just $85!

In Bloom Hope Feather-Trimmed Satin Robe

This feather-trimmed robe is sultry and sensual. It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day look — just $68!

Estelle Colored Glasses Estelle Color 2-Piece Champagne Flute Glass Set

Toast to the night with this chic champagne flute glass set — just $95!

Chocolate Covered Company Love Belgian Chocolate Covered Berry-Grams

Chocolate covered strawberries are a staple for many on Valentine’s Day. Surprise that special someone with this batch — just $52!

Slip Slip Pure Silk 12-Piece Mini Scrunchies Set – Classic

Scrunchies are so in, and your special someone will love this set — just $39!

Dior Le Baume Revitalizing Multi-Purpose Balm

No one likes ashy hands, so give them the gift of moisture with this Dior multipurpose balm — just $60!

Looking for something else? Shop more gift ideas under $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

