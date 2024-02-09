Your account
8 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $150 to Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue

By
Saks Valentine's day gifts
Saks Fifth Avenue

There is less than a week until Valentine’s Day, but don’t panic — there’s still time to shop! Whether you’re trying to find the perfect gift or you want to surprise your significant other with something you’ll both love, now is the time to get searching! Saks is known as one of the premier destinations for luxury fashion, but you can also find Valentine’s Day gifts under $150 that will make your loved one’s day.

From delicate lingerie to bold beauty items, Saks has Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t break the bank. We rounded up eight of the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $150 that anyone on your list will love — read on to see our picks!

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick
Saks Fifth Avenue

Give them the gift of beauty this Valentine’s Day with this Yves Saint Laurent matte lipstick — just $48!

See it!

Georg Jensen Heart Mirror Box

Georg Jensen Heart Mirror Box
Saks Fifth Avenue

This heart mirror box is perfect for keeping all of their jewelry safe — just $69-89!

See it!

Halcyon Days Only You Scented Candle

Halcyon Days Only You Scented Candle
Saks Fifth Avenue

For that special someone who loves scent, grab them this lime and basil scented candle — was $130, now just $85!

See it!

In Bloom Hope Feather-Trimmed Satin Robe

In Bloom Hope Feather-Trimmed Satin Robe
Saks Fifth Avenue

This feather-trimmed robe is sultry and sensual. It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day look — just $68!

See it!

Estelle Colored Glasses Estelle Color 2-Piece Champagne Flute Glass Set

Estelle Colored Glasses Estelle Color 2-Piece Champagne Flute Glass Set
Saks Fifth Avenue

Toast to the night with this chic champagne flute glass set — just $95!

See it!

Chocolate Covered Company Love Belgian Chocolate Covered Berry-Grams

Chocolate Covered Company Love Belgian Chocolate Covered Berry-Grams
Saks Fifth Avenue

Chocolate covered strawberries are a staple for many on Valentine’s Day. Surprise that special someone with this batch — just $52!

See it!

Slip Slip Pure Silk 12-Piece Mini Scrunchies Set – Classic

Slip Pure Silk 12-Piece Mini Scrunchies Set - Classic
Saks Fifth Avenue

Scrunchies are so in, and your special someone will love this set — just $39!

See it!

Dior Le Baume Revitalizing Multi-Purpose Balm

Dior Le Baume Revitalizing Multi-Purpose Balm
Saks Fifth Avenue

No one likes ashy hands, so give them the gift of moisture with this Dior multipurpose balm — just $60!

See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more gift ideas under $150 at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

