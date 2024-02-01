17 Anti-Valentine’s Day Fashion Purchases if You Hate the Holiday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day (a.k.a. the worst holiday of the year) will be here in a few weeks. I’ve been Anti-Valentine’s Day for years, but instead of sulking around, I take my angst and turn to fashion. Come February 14, I dress in black to protest the holiday — and honestly, it’s super liberating. If you share similar sentiments about Valentine’s Day, I urge you to follow suit and don some dark (yet chic) pieces in protest. The styles I found below will quickly become a part of your everyday wardrobe, so gift yourself one (or a few) of these anti-Valentine’s day fashions — I promise you won’t regret it!

Related: 17 Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces for Effortless Styling It’s rough being a mom sometimes. While you can’t always control your kids (especially their tantrums), one thing you can control is your style. What I mean by that is when you look good, you feel good; and sometimes, wearing a great pair of jeans or a perfectly tailored jacket can make you feel like […]

1. This Tee Says It All: When you don’t have the words, a graphic tee usually does. Showcase your true feelings by throwing on this this candy heart shirt Valentine’s Day. It’s so cute, I’d rock it all year — just $18!

2. The ‘Revenge’ Bodysuit: Even if you aren’t celebrating Valentine’s Day, you can still look good while out and about. This flattering cutout bodysuit hugs you in all the right places (and if you happen to post a pic on the dreaded holiday, your ex will definitely be jealous) — was $40, now just $22!

3. All Black Ensemble: I love that you can dress this casual off-the-shoulder dress up or down. If you’re having a chill anti-Valentine’s Day, wear it with some combat boots and a bomber jacket… or you can go all out with a pair of thigh-high boots and red lipstick to go out with the ladies — just $43!

4. Don’t Need a Man: Strong, independent ladies wear jumpsuits to prove they’re doing fine on their own. You can emulate the same energy with this fun PrettyGarden one-piece that comes in 19 colors — just $41!

5. Live it Up in Leather: Is there anything more anti-Valentine’s Day than a black leather dress? I think not. This one from Naked Wardrobe is my all-time favorite — was $110, now just $74!

6. Stomping on Hearts: Why just break hearts when you can smash them to smithereens while wearing these Sam Edelman Jildie Platform Slingback Pumps? – just $140!

7. Love Blind: Valentine’s Day may suck, but a good sale doesn’t! These Burberry 49mm Round Sunglasses are currently 60% off — was $335, now just $134!

8. More Leather: Okay, I couldn’t just pick one leather dress… This one from Superdown just screams “Anti-Valentine’s Day” — just $68!

9. No Boyfriend, No Problem! You don’t need a boyfriend to wear boyfriend jeans. This baggy style from Abercrombie is much more comfortable than other silhouettes — was $90, now just $81!

10. Hard Edge: The opposite of soft, sappy and happy Valentine’s fashions? Edgy biker chick-chic pieces, like this Abercrombie cropped bomber jacket — just $140!

11. Heartbreaker: Yep, you can still wear red and be anti-Valentine’s Day. I mean, when you walk by in this Lovers and Friends slip dress, you’re bound the break some hearts — just $68!

12. Treat Yourself: My favorite way to spend Valentine’s Day is on the couch in a cozy pair of pajamas, like this Ekouaer PJ set — was $59, now just $47!

13. Give Him the Cold Shoulder: It’s okay if you ghost this Valentine’s day… as long as you’re wearing this Dokotoo Cold Shoulder top — just $26!

14. Broken Hearted: If anyone asks for your relationship status this Valentine’s Day, all you have to do is show them this crystal necklace and they will never bother you again — just $36!

15. Anti-Love: Book yourself a couple’s massage for one this Valentine’s Day, and be sure to wear this skull robe to the treatment — just $198!

16. Just Teasing: This bedazzled sweatshirt was made to be worn while you and your friends are making fun of Valentine’s day — just $24!

17. Treat Yourself: The ultimate anti-Valentine’s day gift to yourself is a pair of grungey Dr. Martens — was $130, now just $90!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us