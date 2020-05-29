Find Out Why Shoppers Are Seriously Impressed With This Lacy Halter Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer can’t come soon enough! Our favorite part? The fashion of the season is as comfortable as it gets. We’re ready to show off our legs in our favorite denim shorts, and wear flowy tops that feel like a beachside breeze.

Expanding your seasonal wardrobe is a lot easier when you spot pieces like this beauty from Amazon! The reviews are in, and pretty much every shopper around agrees that this top is bound to be a staple for the sunny days that are on the way.

Valphsio Women’s Lace Crochet Tank Top

Get the Valphsio Women’s Lace Crochet Tank Top for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2020, but are subject to change.



This lace halter top perfectly balances simplicity and drama all in one garment. The cut of it is standard, and the halter neckline flares out for a loose, comfortable fit. The back features a keyhole opening that’s fastened with a single button, showing just the right hint of extra skin!

The basic design lets the lace overlay on this top truly shine! The color of the lace complements the base layer beneath it, which expands along the top hems, adding an elegant touch of ruffle. It also peeks out along the neckline, creating somewhat of a mock neck style.

The color options available are beyond major. Honestly, we’re loving every single shade! They are all summer-ready, and will team effortlessly with all of our warm-weather ‘fits. Shoppers are saying that this is a “perfectly dressy top,” and that they were impressed with it the moment it arrived. We’ve all been disappointed when unboxing a much-anticipated order, so it’s a relief to hear reviewers say they got exactly what was expected with this top. We’re even more confident about ordering one for ourselves! Summer, let’s do this.

