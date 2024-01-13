Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping the vitality and moisture in your skin during the cold months is hard. With pollution and sun rays also playing a part in the situation, keeping everything in tip-top shape is even more of a task. Thus, investing in an encompassing and nourishing beauty routine and product lineup is a necessity. One way to start is by acquiring a skin serum. Serums are known for hydrating and protecting the skin. Vanessa Hudgens, the High School Musical and Spring Breakers star knows how to have a flawless makeup look — and we found her favorite skin tint serum on Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Hudgens said that this serum is a staple for her! “I probably started using this maybe eight months ago,” Hudgens told the publication. “I had heard about it from one of my friends. I love that it’s all natural and that it has sunscreen protection in it, which I think is so important. There’s just a very light, subtle tint. It’s an easy everyday staple to help protect you from the sun.”

The ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 will make your beauty routine easier and more efficient. This vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, fragrance-free, oil-free and non-comedogenic serum helps to rejuvenate and protect the skin from UVA/UVB/UVC rays, blue light and pollution — thanks in part to SPF 40 being a part of its formulation. It uses niacinamide to smoothen and refine the skin and hyaluronic acid to replenish moisture levels.

Get the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

When using this serum, it’s important to remember that you can use it to elevate your beauty routine, depending on your process. For example, you could use it before you apply makeup for a moisturizing layer or directly after for its light-blocking properties.

Although ILIA has thousands of fans globally, one Amazon reviewer said, “I absolutely love this product. I’ve used several skin tints before, but this one offers slightly more coverage than the typical skin tint, but not as much as a foundation would. It also has several key ingredients, so you don’t have to layer as many serums. I’ve purchased and repurchased this item many times and will continue to do so!”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “It’s always a risk, no matter what skin tone you are, to buy something without trying it. I matched my skin tone as best as I could and hoped for the best. When I put it in my hands, it looked warmer and darker than my skin tone. Once I rubbed it in, it still didn’t look right. Literally, 40 seconds later, it blended in with my skin tone. The great thing is, it doesn’t look like I’m wearing makeup. It just looks like my skin, but better. For reference, I am almost 40. Yes, I have healthy skin, but ya girl is no spring chicken. I have tried everything you can imagine. I live in Japan, so I’ve used Korean and Japanese beauty products and American. This is the best stuff I’ve ever tried.”

One more Amazon reviewer gushed, “I avoid writing reviews but went out of my way because I am ordering this again, and I’ve gotten so many compliments. One of the plastic surgeons I work with literally stopped and exclaimed to everyone in my break room that I was glowing and kept looking and talking about it. If a renowned plastic surgeon thinks my skin looks good because of this stuff, you should buy it.”

So, if you’re looking for a natural and protecting skin serum, this Vanessa Hudgens-approved option may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 for $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from ILIA here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us