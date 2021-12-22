This Smart Mask Is Designed to Adjust to Dry, Damaged Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We live in a smart age. Smart phones, smart homes, smart watches, smart lamps, smart doorbells, smart everything. Smart devices have made many things about life more convenient, safer and even more fun. Now we just need some of that smartness in our beauty routine!

Yes, there are some fun skincare devices and hair tools that have been helpful, but what about things like creams and masks? Can those be smart too? We might’ve laughed at the concept before, but the truth is, the answer is yes. Vegamour just proved it with its latest launch: the ENSO Overnight Restoring Hair Mask!

Get the ENSO Overnight Restoring Hair Mask for just $51 at Vegamour! Subscribe to save 12% and get free shipping!

This hair mask was launched this December — just in time for us all to revamp our hair routine for the new year. It’s also great timing because winter can be pretty hard on our hair. It leaves our locks damaged and dry, and we tend to blow our hair dry more often because it’s too cold not to.

So what makes this hair mask “smart”? It’s actually designed to adjust to dry, damaged hair on contact. It’s the kind of product you can recommend to any friends, whether they have straight, wavy, curly, color-treated or heat-damaged hair. And what does it do? It may deeply hydrate and protect hair, help reduce frizz, restore cuticles, strengthen hair and leave each strand shinier and softer than it was before!

Get the ENSO Overnight Restoring Hair Mask for just $51 at Vegamour! Subscribe to save 12% and get free shipping!

On top of all of that, this product will leave your hair smelling amazing. It’s a “multi-sensorial experience.” The jasmine, ylang ylang and yuzu extracts were actually specifically chosen for their potential aromatherapy benefits as well. They could help relieve anxiety even long after you step out of the shower!

You’ll want to leave this mask on overnight or for up to 10 hours at a time. Leaving it on overnight may help your hair retain up to five times more of the repair benefit’s of the brand’s Karmatin technology, so it’s important you don’t rinse this out after three minutes as you would a conditioner. Don’t worry though, because you only need to use as often as you feel your hair needs it. Try once a week as see how you feel! Just apply a quarter-size amount to wet, washed hair, from scalp to ends, and breathe deeply while it works its magic!

Get the ENSO Overnight Restoring Hair Mask for just $51 at Vegamour! Subscribe to save 12% and get free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from the ENSO line here and see all bestsellers at Vegamour here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!