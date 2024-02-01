Get Sleek, Shiny Glass Hair With This Weightless Repair Oil

Have you had it with dull hair? Can’t get your mane to shine the way you’ve always wanted to? Or maybe you’re just looking for healthier locks in general. If you’re using the right shampoo and conditioner, you might need to add another step to your hairwashing routine.

Using hair oil can help you apply and lock in moisture as well as soften your hair, protect it from heat growth, and add shine. There are so many applications for a great hair oil, and those are just some of the positive changes you could see if you start using it regularly!

Skincare line Vegamour is back again with a new product to help you get the hair you’ve wanted your entire life – and you don’t have to change that much from what you’re doing now. And now that its new hair oil is here, you’re going to want to try it out before it starts to tell out.

Get HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil for just $48 at Vegamour! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil is one of the kindest things you can do for your hair, and that’s no exaggeration. It’s formulated without silicones to smooth, straighten, and add a healthy shine to your hair, no matter what type and texture you have. And it couldn’t be easier to apply. All you have to do is take a pump, rub your hands together, and wake up before you run the conditioner all over your locks. It’s that easy!

If you want taking care of your hair to truly be that simple, you should make it a priority to try out this hair oil. With marula oil and Vitamin C oil in the mix, it smells great, too. Only pump out a tiny bit at the same time when you go to use it and this bottle will last you a nighttime.

You can get your first jar of hair oil for just $48, which is a mere pittance for all the things it can do. If you buy one straight from the special deal on this page, you can also knock a few bucks off and set it up for a subscription, so you never have to worry about running out.

If you think having gorgeous hair is a priority, don’t just sit there and keep scrolling. Head over to Vegamour today and make sure you snatch your hair oil up for better nourished, less thirsty hair.

Get HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil for just $48 at Vegamour! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Vegamour products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/body-oil-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated body oils"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro"><span>Body oils are an essential part of any skincare routine. Not only do they help to moisturize the skin, but they can also help to improve its texture and tone. They come in a variety of scents and formulas, making it easy to find one that is just right for your skin type. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to try to find the right one for you.</span> <span>That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top-rated body oils of 2023. We’ll go over what to look for when choosing the right product for you, as well as the different types of body oils and their various benefits. Whether you’re looking for something to hydrate and soothe your skin or you want to treat specific issues like scarring or stretch marks, we’ve got you covered.</span></div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">The Top Body Oils of 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#palmer's_body_oil">Palmer's Body Oil</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#majestic_pure_body_oil">Majestic Pure Body Oil</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#neutrogena_body_oil">Neutrogena Body Oil</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#ancient_greek_body_oil">Ancient Greek Body Oil</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#now_body_oil">NOW Body Oil</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>The Top Body Oils of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001KYU1H2/?tag=advon-usw-20">Palmer's Body Oil</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001KYU1H2/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/palmers-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="body oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Body Oil is an excellent choice for those looking to nourish their skin and keep it looking beautiful. Made with a blend of cocoa butter, argan oil, and other natural ingredients, this body oil not only helps to moisturize but also improves the appearance of scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, fine lines, and wrinkles. The oil has a 48-hour moisturizing formula that works to condition and soften the skin. It also helps to support healthy skin cell rejuvenation, so you can be sure your skin will feel hydrated and smooth after use. </span> <span>Also, this body consists of only the finest raw ingredients, such as shea, cocoa butter, and coconut oil, which are ethically sourced from sustainable production. This makes it suitable for sensitive skin as well. Thanks to its high-quality, natural ingredients and pleasant scent, this body oil made it to the top of our list. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Has a pleasant and long-lasting scent</span></li> <li><span>Targets dry skin, scarring, and stretch marks</span></li> <li><span>Ingredients are sourced sustainably</span></li> <li><span>Dermatologist- and OBGYN-approved</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May stain or leave residue on clothes</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PMR3QF2/?tag=advon-usw-20">Majestic Pure Body Oil</a> - Most Hydrating</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PMR3QF2/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/majestic-pure-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="body oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>Majestic Pure Body Oil is an excellent choice for moisturizing skin, lips, and hair. It is odorless, non-greasy, and has a clear to yellow tint. Its main ingredient is coconut oil, which is known to have hydrating and soothing properties. This body oil has a long shelf life and can be used for a wide variety of household and beauty uses. It is perfect for diluting essential oils and using as a massage or aromatherapy oil. Unlike regular coconut oil, this type of oil is liquid rather than solid, has no greasy feel, and leaves no stains on clothing or fabrics. </span> <span>This oil is ideal for use as a moisturizer, lip balm, shaving cream, hair conditioner, <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/bring-out-your-inner-glow-with-the-best-face-wash/">face wash</a>, and eye makeup remover. It is also great for making toothpaste, natural deodorant, and sunburn remedies. As an added bonus, it can be mixed with other more expensive carrier oils as well.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Helps to treat skin and scalp conditions</span></li> <li><span>No added fragrances and additives</span></li> <li><span>Does not leave any sticky residue</span></li> <li><span>Can be used as carrier oil for essential oils</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Does not come with a pump</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00008BK7H/?tag=advon-usw-20">Neutrogena Body Oil</a> - Most Lightweight</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00008BK7H/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/neutrogena-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="body oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Neutrogena Body Oil is a light, fast-absorbing moisturizing oil tailored to those with dry skin. Packed in a 16-fluid-ounce bottle, this oil rubs onto a damp body easily, providing the skin with essential hydration and locking in moisture without leaving a greasy feel. The light sesame oil used in the formula has a subtle, soothing fragrance that leaves the skin with a radiant and healthy-looking glow. From its sheer moisturizing experience to its absorption capabilities, this Neutrogena body oil is designed for optimal hydration.</span> <span>This multi-purpose oil can be used after showering or bathing to provide moisture or can be added directly to bath water to help nourish and soften the skin. The fresh scent of this oil provides users with an extra incentive to pamper their skin. With its simple yet effective formula, this body oil will surely improve any dry skin-related issues you may be experiencing.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Non-greasy feel unlike moisturizing lotions</span></li> <li><span>Ideal for use on wet skin</span></li> <li><span>Lightweight yet hydrating</span></li> <li><span>Unique but not overpowering scent </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May not like the fragrance </span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B12KCGC/?tag=advon-usw-20">Ancient Greek Body Oil</a> - Best Anti-Aging</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B12KCGC/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ancient-greek-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="body oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Ancient Greek Remedy Body Oil is ideal for both women and men and is an amazing product with lots of benefits. It works as an anti-aging oil, making it a superior and safer alternative to face creams and lotions. This oil is a blend of different oil, each with its own benefits. Sweet almond oil can even help reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite. </span> <span>Grapeseed oil is a great way to nourish and protect the hair while also providing a natural way to moisturize all hair types. Lavender essential oil soothes the skin while providing a pleasant fragrance. Altogether, this product is vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, paraben-free, and preservative-free. This oil can be used throughout the day or night as a body moisturizer for all skin types. The oils help even out dry and sensitive skin while minimizing the appearance of acne scars for a radiant look. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Helps repair damaged, dry, and cracked skin</span></li> <li><span>Provides a natural glow</span></li> <li><span>Reduces redness and itching</span></li> <li><span>Does not clog pores</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May not be ideal for those with sensitive skin</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0019LTGOU/?tag=advon-usw-20">NOW Body Oil</a> - Most Hypoallergenic</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0019LTGOU/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/now-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="body oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>The NOW Solutions Organic Body Oil is a multi-purpose certified organic oil that can be used to moisturize the face, hair, and body. This potent oil is derived from the seed of a jojoba shrub and has become one of the most popular cosmetic oils on the market today. Its high stability and the invigorating scent make it ideal for all skin and hair types, allowing it to promote softer hair and skin. This product is also GMP-certified, meaning that every aspect of its manufacturing process has been carefully examined.</span> <span>Additionally, it has been packaged in the USA since 1968. This oil is an all-natural and effective product designed to nourish and help protect the skin, hair, and nails. By using this amazing formula, individuals can enjoy softer hair and skin while feeling confident in knowing that their purchase was made with top-of-the-line ingredients and manufacturing processes.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties </span></li> <li><span>Hypoallergenic and won’t clog pores</span></li> <li><span>Can moisturize even the most sensitive body parts</span></li> <li><span>Makes hair shiny and smooth</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Does not have a scent </span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Body Oils: A Buyer’s Guide</h3> <div><span>When it comes to choosing the best body oil, there are a lot of factors to consider. Here is a comprehensive guide to help you in selecting one that will match your skin type and help target specific skin problems. </span> <h3><span>Natural Ingredients</span></h3> <span>Look for natural oils that are derived from plants or other natural sources, such as jojoba, almond, argan, or rosehip oils. These tend to provide more nutrients and can be gentler on the skin. Make sure there are no artificial fragrances or additives as their long-term usage can be damaging to the skin.</span> <h3><span>Moisturizing Properties</span></h3> <span>Look for oils with good hydrating properties to keep your skin supple and soft. Oils that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as macadamia nut oil or flaxseed oil, are good bets for providing ample moisture to your skin. The purpose of body oils is to lock in moisture and prevent dryness, so moisturizing properties are a must. </span> <h3><span>Non-Greasy Finish</span></h3> <span>Opt for an oil that provides an even, non-greasy finish so that it won't leave your skin feeling oily or clogged. Look at the ingredients list to make sure that the product doesn’t include any pore-clogging agents like silicones or waxes which can create a heavy, greasy feeling. A greasy finish can lead to problems like acne and hyperpigmentation.</span> <h3><span>Natural Scent</span></h3> <span>Choose body oils with light, natural fragrances that won't irritate your skin. Avoid heavily scented products with synthetic fragrances, which can be overly strong and overpowering. If you prefer a scented body oil, opt for gentle essential oil blends like lavender or chamomile with a mild aroma. You can even opt for a non-scented option if you don’t want any fragrance at all.</span> <h3><span>Antioxidants and Vitamins</span></h3> <span>Choose an oil with antioxidants and vitamins to nourish the skin and provide additional protection from environmental damage caused by free radicals and UV rays. Look for oils high in Vitamin C or retinol for maximum antioxidant benefit. </span> <h3><span>Anti-Aging Benefits </span></h3> <span>Look for a body oil with anti-aging agents, such as Vitamin C, V<a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/nourish-and-protect-your-skin-with-the-best-vitamin-e-oil/">itamin E</a>, or retinol, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while nourishing skin cells with beneficial nutrients. This can help give you a more youthful complexion with regular use over time. This property can be especially useful for people with wrinkles and fine lines. </span> <h3><span>Skin Type</span></h3> <span>Different formulas pair better with different types of skin, so take into account whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin before making your choice. For dry skin types, look for richer formulas that add hydration and provide additional nourishment while balancing out any excess sebum production in oily skin types. For combination skin types, opt for lighter oils that lock in moisture without leaving a greasy finish on the T-zone area where dryness tends to occur most often on this type of skin type.</span> <h3><span>Reviews</span></h3> <span>Finally, read customer reviews to get an idea of the body oil's effectiveness and if it will suit your needs. Don't be afraid to ask people who have already tried the product what their experience has been like as this can be a great way to get an honest opinion about how well the product works before buying it yourself.</span></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are the main benefits of using body oils?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>The main benefits of using body oils include providing nourishment to dry skin, locking in moisture for long-lasting hydration, sealing in beneficial vitamins and antioxidants, creating a protective barrier against environmental pollutants, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and providing a subtle sheen and glow to the skin.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How often should I use body oil?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>It is best to use body oil once or twice daily after cleansing and toning your skin. For very dry skin, you may want to apply more often if needed. If your body oil is formulated using natural ingredients only, there are fewer chances of getting an allergic reaction.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any natural or organic body oils available?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Yes, there are many natural and organic body oils available on the market today. Look for products that are made with 100% natural ingredients derived from plant-based sources and certified organic ingredients whenever possible. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any body oils that help reduce wrinkles?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Yes, some body oils can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles with regular use due to their nourishing properties. Look for products that contain naturally occurring antioxidants such as vitamin E which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the signs of aging over time. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are body oils safe to use on my face?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Yes, many body oils are safe to use on the face as long as they are non-irritating and specifically formulated for facial skin care products. Always do a patch test on your arm first before applying any new product directly onto your face. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How long do body oils last when applied to the skin?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Body oils typically last between two and four hours when applied directly onto the skin but this can vary depending on the product being used and how often it is being reapplied throughout the day. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is it better to apply body oil before or after showering?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>It is best to apply body oil after showering while your skin is still slightly damp in order to lock in moisture and provide long-lasting hydration throughout the day. If you plan to apply the oil to your hair, massage it in at least two to three hours before showering for best results.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any side effects from using body oils?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>In general, there should be no adverse side effects from using body oils provided you’re using a high-quality product with natural ingredients that are specifically formulated for facial use. Keep in mind that everyone’s skin is different so it’s always best to do a patch test first before applying anything directly onto your face, in case you experience any irritation or allergic reactions from certain ingredients.</span></p> </div> </div> </div>