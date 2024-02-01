Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Get Sleek, Shiny Glass Hair With This Weightless Repair Oil

By
Vegamour HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil
Vegamour

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you had it with dull hair? Can’t get your mane to shine the way you’ve always wanted to? Or maybe you’re just looking for healthier locks in general. If you’re using the right shampoo and conditioner, you might need to add another step to your hairwashing routine.

Related: The Best Hair Growth Oils in 2024

Using hair oil can help you apply and lock in moisture as well as soften your hair, protect it from heat growth, and add shine. There are so many applications for a great hair oil, and those are just some of the positive changes you could see if you start using it regularly!

Skincare line Vegamour is back again with a new product to help you get the hair you’ve wanted your entire life – and you don’t have to change that much from what you’re doing now. And now that its new hair oil is here, you’re going to want to try it out before it starts to tell out.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil
Vegamour
See it!

Get HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil for just $48 at Vegamour! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil is one of the kindest things you can do for your hair, and that’s no exaggeration. It’s formulated without silicones to smooth, straighten, and add a healthy shine to your hair, no matter what type and texture you have. And it couldn’t be easier to apply. All you have to do is take a pump, rub your hands together, and wake up before you run the conditioner all over your locks. It’s that easy!

If you want taking care of your hair to truly be that simple, you should make it a priority to try out this hair oil. With marula oil and Vitamin C oil in the mix, it smells great, too. Only pump out a tiny bit at the same time when you go to use it and this bottle will last you a nighttime.

Related: 11 Best Hair Oils for Dry Hair in 2024

You can get your first jar of hair oil for just $48, which is a mere pittance for all the things it can do. If you buy one straight from the special deal on this page, you can also knock a few bucks off and set it up for a subscription, so you never have to worry about running out.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil
Vegamour
See it!

If you think having gorgeous hair is a priority, don’t just sit there and keep scrolling. Head over to Vegamour today and make sure you snatch your hair oil up for better nourished, less thirsty hair.

Get HYDR-8 Weightless Repair Oil for just $48 at Vegamour! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more Vegamour products here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Related: The Best Body Oils for Healthy and Moisturized Skin

portrait of a smiling female

Deal of the Day

A Heat Protectant and Hair Spray in 1? Save 20% on This Professional Pick View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!