Eyelashes can make all the difference in our look. We all know that. It’s why when we’re in a rush, the one thing we make sure we’re wearing is mascara. It’s why we buy falsies, it’s why we curl our lashes and it’s why many of us now opt for expensive lash extensions. We just feel happier and more confident when our lashes look long, strong and voluminous!

Getting the right look for our lashes, however, comes with a price. An actual, monetary one, yes, but also a damaging one. False lashes are annoying and uncomfortable, and lash extensions are the same — they’re sometimes even painful when applied improperly. They can be so fragile too. Wouldn’t you rather take five seconds every day to strengthen and lengthen your natural lashes instead, all on your own at home? Who wouldn’t?

The GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum is Vegamour’s original bestselling formula but with the added benefit of full-spectrum hemp. Is there anything hemp can’t do? In this case, it may reduce inflammation while improving blood circulation. While some lash serums seem a little sketchy and scary to put on your eyelids, Vegamour’s is all about keeping your eyes healthy and happy!

This vegan and cruelty-free serum is seriously impressing shoppers who say their “results couldn’t be better.” They say “a little goes a long way” and that you could see a “significant difference” in your lashes in just a few weeks of use. They’re not only seeing pre-existing lashes grow, but new ones come in as well. “People ask me all the time if I have lash extensions or if I’m wearing false eyelashes,” one reported, and that seriously excites Us. We can see why everyone says it’s “so worth the price” — especially since it’s more affordable than other popular brands we’ve spotted out there!

This plant-based serum has a toxin- and hormone-free formula, featuring actives like mung bean and red clover that may work to “create a healthy environment for new growth and stronger, thicker lashes.” The formula is designed so that these actives can penetrate deeper without any irritation, stimulating hair growth faster and more effectively!

So, what’s the process like? Incredibly simple. For the first month, you’ll want to use this serum morning and night, switching to once per day after that. In the morning, apply it after your skincare and before your makeup, and at night, apply it at the end of your skincare routine. Hot tip: Try to avoid any oil-based makeup remover! When ready, simply take the fine tip of the brush and glide it across your upper and lower lash lines, targeting the roots. That’s it. One swipe on each and you’re good to go. The only other step we recommend? Taking a before photo so you can track your progress!

