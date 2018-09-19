Sneaker lovers, the Shop With Us team has found a shoe that’s so stylish, you’ll want to dress it up and down all fall long!

The Nisolo Elayna Sneaker has a casual, yet sleek vibe. With an upper portion made of vegetable leather, the design is meant to be comfortable and trendy.

Shop it here: Get the Nisolo Elayna Sneaker for $148 while so many sizes are still available!

Subtle rose gold eyelet detailing gives the sneakers an added metallic touch. Since the material is vegetable tanned, they are designed to develop “a golden honey color, over time with regular use and exposure to sun, oils from the skin, or dirt,” according to the Nisolo site. “It’s what keeps every natural vachetta leather product unique and special.”

Check out how the sneakers look on actual feet!

The shoe also comes with two sets of laces, including cotton and waxed cotton.

Shoppers who purchased the sneakers adore that they are trendy and comfortable. One reviewer loved how they blur the lines between casual and dressy. Both Nisolo and reviewers note that the shoes take some time to break in.

Since the Elayna sneaker has a snug fit upon initial wear, but stretches slightly over time, the brand recommends you order one half-size down if you want to keep the snug fit.

