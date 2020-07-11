We’re Picking Up This Comfy Maxi Dress in Every Color Available

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Maxi dresses and the summertime go hand in hand. We’re incredibly particular about the types of dresses we want to wear as the temperatures soar. Like many fashionistas out there, we tend to go for maxi dresses that have lots of volume and come in beautiful patterns. But sometimes, all we want to do is rock a basic, minimalist-style piece.

The problem with these types of maxi dresses is that they don’t always fit the way we want them to. The common issue that we have involves the sides being cut a little too straight — leading to a boxy, unflattering shape. Luckily, that’s not happening with these flowy maxi dresses from Verdusa, which have immediately become the top pick for so many Amazon shoppers!

Verdusa Women’s Casual Sleeveless Deep V Neck Summer Beach Maxi Dress (Khaki)

Get the Verdusa Women’s Casual Sleeveless Deep V Neck Summer Beach Maxi Dress for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.



These dresses are anything but unflattering. Simply spin around in it and you’ll get that fun, carefree feeling that a flowy garment provides. They feature a deep V-neck at the top and on the back, which shows a hint of skin — and the material is lightweight and soft.

Amazon shoppers report that this dress may run a bit large. In some cases, reviewers note that they sized down from their normal order. If you appreciate an exaggerated, oversized look, stick to your usual — but if you’re looking for a snugger fit, size down. One tall shopper remarked that it’s rare to find a maxi dress that actually hits the top of their feet, and they are endlessly grateful that the search is over.

Get the Verdusa Women’s Casual Sleeveless Deep V Neck Summer Beach Maxi Dress for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

The 27 colors that this dress is currently available in are all gorgeous, and we don’t know which shade we like best. One shopper fell in love with the yellow option, and then went on to buy five more. When you feel like you need to own a staple like this dress in as many colors as possible, it’s a major score.

See it: Get the Verdusa Women’s Casual Sleeveless Deep V Neck Summer Beach Maxi Dress for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Verdusa and shop all of the women’s dresses available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!