The Touch of Ruffle Trim Turns This Simple Top Into a Must-Have

When it comes everyday attire, all it takes are a few design touches to turn a basic into a wow-worthy piece. Be it a unique print or a flashy embellishment, even your most tried-and-true staples deserve to stand out from the crowd.

We here at Shop With Us love an unexpected feature, which is why this long-sleeve top from Vermisse immediately stole our attention. Just look at that perfect pocket!

Vermisse Women’s Boat Neck Ruffle Trim Front Pocket Shirt

Clearly, it’s not your average pocket — as it’s trimmed with a touch of ruffle and rendered in a slightly peculiar shape. It almost appears to be an oversized oval, which is a chic upgrade from the traditional square-shaped options that tend to be on tops. When you factor in the delicate, fashion-forward trim, this item instantly becomes fancier than a typical shirt.

This top is made from a soft material that’s said to be as comfortable and stretchy as your trustiest tees. The sleeves extend to the wrists, and the neckline is wide and flexible. You can wear it loose in the center or off to one side, depending on the look you’re aiming for.

The versatility here is unmatched. You can easily wear this drop-shoulder shirt with leggings, jeans, skirts or leather pants. Honestly, it would even look elegant with sweats — it’s seriously up for any occasion. No matter what your preferred sense of style may look like, your closet will surely have a suitable spot for this top.

If your interest is piqued, we have some sizing advice: Shoppers claim that you should size up if you want a loose, relaxed fit. Of course, if form-fitting is your goal, your standard order should be just the ticket. As you pick up fresh basics to wear in the new year, make sure this top is at the top of your list!

