Every fashionista deserves to have a few trusty essentials to make getting dressed a breeze. Whether you’re heading to the office, enjoying a night out with friends or anything in between, it’s always great to have a few all-purpose styles on hand! After all, we never know where our day will take Us.

At Shop With Us, we’ve noticed that a great pair of slacks can go the distance within our wardrobe. We need a pair of bottoms that are not only stylish but functional and practical. So, once we set our sights on this versatile pair of ankle pants, we immediately felt like we hit the jackpot!

See It: Grab the NYDJ Betty Stretch Ankle Pants at Nordstrom for 33 percent off the original price of $119, now $79 while they’re still in stock.

The NYDJ Betty Stretch Ankle Pants are that perfect pair of pants that can become the staple we’ve been searching for. Designed with a viscose, nylon and elastane fabric blend, these bottoms are simply classic. Whether we’re keeping our style casual or dressy, these trousers rise to the occasion.

Crafted with exclusive lift-tuck technology, there is no need to worry about these trousers losing their shape. These slacks boast a high-rise design and paired with a woven fabric that stretches with ease, the fit will make all-day wear much more comfortable.

Complete with a zip fly, hook-and-bar closure and belt welt pockets, these trousers cover all the bases. We’re also big fans of its straight leg build that looks amazing with a variety of boot and high heel styles. An undeniable essential, we look forward to getting plenty of wear miles with this creation.

Versatile in nature, these pants are available in a sleek black hue. A great addition to our work lineup or weekend wardrobe, the possibilities are truly endless. We can finally give our coveted denim jeans a stylish break!

Normally retailing for $119, we were excited to see a 33 percent off markdown, leaving Us with a $79 price tag! A versatile pair of trousers for less than $80? Pinch Us, we must be dreaming!

Nordstrom shoppers are equally impressed! Many reviewers love that these pants are perfect for work. Shoppers also like that these trousers can easily go from the office to date night perfectly. Dubbed as the most comfortable pair of pants you can own; this offering deserves a spot in your armoire.

Many reviewers also appreciate how polished and professional these trousers look, while others love the nice and thick fabric that’s perfect for the chilly weather season. Shoppers also dig that you can roll these slacks up without having to deal with any wrinkles or creasing, while others can’t stop singing their praises for the amazing amount of stretch. One reviewer noted that you can actually sit down and feel comfortable in these pants without the super tight feel.

There are a ton of ways we can style this offering and we plan on pulling out a button-down top, a sweater, ankle-cut booties, a shearling coat and a satchel to rule the boardroom in style. For days when we’re heading to happy hour, we’re pulling out a black peplum top, mules, a midicoat and a cross-body bag to highlight our figure. We can even wear these to an interview with ballet flats, a boyfriend blazer, a button-up and a tote bag for a polished, yet refined look.

We can even kick our casual style into high gear with a tunic top, comfy loafers, a longline coat and a mini backpack to seal the deal. A fabulous construction that doesn’t allow Us to sacrifice our style, these trousers are a winning pick!

Sizes 00 to 18 are available in regular and petite cuts. Designed with comfort and flexibility in mind, there is no way we are not adding this design to our shopping cart.

We can’t get enough of a pair of stylish bottoms and this offering has exceeded our expectations. An amazing garment that will give you an extra boost of confidence, it may very well replace your go-to staple.

