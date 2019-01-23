Get ready to tackle the cool temperatures in style! If you ask Us, there is no better way to spruce up an outwear collection for the chilly winter season than with texture. From faux fur and fleece to leather, the possibilities are truly endless for making a bold statement while staying nice and toasty. As you can imagine, we already have a variety of cozy coats, but we’re taking inspiration from the stars to welcome more plush and textured options into the fold.

We often rely on our trust faux fur coats to carry Us through the brisk weather and we spotted a fuzzy shearling jacket just like some of our favorite celebrities have worn. Supermodels like Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk and Gigi Hadid and countless more A-listers have hopped on the teddy coat trend. So, it’s definitely time to get our wallets ready!

As warm as it is trendy, the Caslon Faux Shearling Jacket is the plush find that we simply can’t resist. Made with 100 percent polyester faux fur, this coat will certainly keep Us stylishly snug and definitely lives up to the hype!

Check It Out: Snag the Caslon Faux Shearling Jacket at Nordstrom for only $129 in brown saddle, natural and navy peacoat while it’s still in stock. Shop other shearling options at Nordstrom to add to your closet!

Flaunting a super soft construction, this is the one garment that provides the lived-in feel we can’t get enough of. Roomy pockets work double duty to keep our hands warm while storing small essentials while we’re out and about.

The modern essential that any fashionista would love, this coat also takes styles cues from classic designs with a notched lapel, long sleeves and a two-snap button closure. We’re also loving the lined build for an extra layer of comfort. This coat has an effortless yet relaxed silhouette, so it will work for every outfit we can dream up.

Our favorite detail about this creation is that we can shop the design in multiple colors, especially the brown saddle style which certainly caught our attention.

For fashionistas who live for dark and muted shades, the navy peacoat will come right in handy. A fabulous offering that will mix and match with our separates seamlessly, we can expect this coat to sell out quickly. We’re also fans of the natural style, a cream-hued versatile neutral that will make a great substitute for our dressy wardrobes.

Best of all? We can scoop up a high-quality design sans the hefty price tag because this jacket is available at Nordstrom for $129! The true epitome of a budget-friendly find, this plush jacket is without a doubt a game changer.

We already have a medley of cozy-chic ensembles ready for the season and we plan on wearing this shearling jacket with corduroy pants, a thermal long sleeve top, stylish loafers and a hobo bag to stay on trend. Thinking of a work-ready look? We’re pulling out a pleated midiskirt, a ribbed knit top, tights, mules and a tote bag to shake up the boardroom in style. We can even work this coat into our date night wardrobe with a velvet A-line frock, smart pumps, a sleek clutch and a nude lip to leave your beau swooning!

We can also switch it up with wedge sneakers, distressed jeans, a flowy turtleneck and a shoulder bag for a no-fuss ensemble. From athleisure styles, casual numbers, dressy options and more, the sky is the limit for turning heads with every look!

Dubbed as the perfect coat for the holiday season, Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop fawning over this comfy creation. Many reviewers love its super warm build and soft feel, while others dig the oversized fit perfect for layering.

Many reviewers also like that this coat is flattering and looks amazing with various outfits, while others appreciate its top-quality craftsmanship. One shopper shared that this is by far the softest and coziest shearling option they have found and we have to agree!

Sizes XS to XXL are currently up for grabs in select styles. It’s not too often that we stumble upon a comfy topper with an affordable price tag and this coat checks all the boxes.

An undeniable essential that is made to last, we can’t wait to enjoy the winter wonderland with this amazing jacket!

