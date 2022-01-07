This Retinol Body Lotion Is an Anti-Aging, Anti-Breakout Miracle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to skincare, we give our face so much attention. Morning after morning, night after night, we cleanse, treat and moisturize, and sometimes we even use tools like gua shas or rollers to train and contour our muscles But what about our body? Maybe it didn’t give us trouble for the longest time, but all of a sudden it’s showing signs of aging, breaking out and drying up. What gives?

So, maybe it’s time to start paying a little more attention to our skin from the neck down. That doesn’t mean starting up an additional 10-step skincare routine focused on your body though. You can still stick to just one lotion. You just need to make sure that lotion is covering (and conquering) all of your concerns. That means making the switch to Firm Ground!

Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion

This new launch targets just about everything: breakouts, dry patches, crepey skin, sun spots, uneven tone, dullness, fine lines. etc. Its secret? Pure, encapsulated retinol. It’s an anti-aging favorite, and many experts view it as a must for treating facial acne, chestne, backne or any other kinds of body blemishes. It works together with cocoa butter, squalene and vitamin E, aiming to renew, repair, soften, firm and brighten skin for a refreshed, youthful glow. Shoppers are reporting an improvement on their keratosis pilaris too!

This “moisture-locking” lotion is non-greasy, and if you’re sensitive to fragrance, you’ll love the complete lack thereof. This formula is also vegan, dye-free and free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, petroleum, mineral oil and more. It’s a wonderful clean beauty find — and it’s cruelty-free too. On top of all that, the tube is made with 75% recycled plastic!

You can use this lotion as you would any other, massaging it into skin from shoulders down to toes after a shower or when you need extra hydration. You can also simply use it as a spot treatment for any areas that need a little extra love. Use it in the morning, at night, whenever! Just remember to use sunscreen in the daytime so the retinol doesn’t lose any effectiveness in the sun’s UV rays.

We have to be honest. It didn’t even really occur to us to try to find a retinol-infused body lotion before the launch of Firm Ground. Not because we didn’t need it — but because we didn’t consider that something so good could really exist, and for under $20. There’s no going back now. Our body deserves this little slice of heaven, especially in the cold, dry winter. And we’re coming back for seconds!

