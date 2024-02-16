Save 15% off All Versed Skincare and Slay for Presidents’ Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Are you building a new skincare routine? Or maybe you just want to try a new set of products without spending an arm and a leg? Now’s a great time to head over to Versed, where you can sample the entire brand for 15% off. For Presidents’ Day, Versed is offering 15% off its entire stock sitewide using promo code FEBHAUL15.

Versed is a brand that has a wide range of different types of skincare to try out, including a fantastic Banila Clean It Zero dupe that works just as well as the original. If you’ve never tried it before, this is your best chance to see what the hype is all about – especially if you’ve seen it all over TikTok.

Since this is a sitewide sale, there’s plenty to choose from, especially if you’re looking to build a new skincare collection. One item of particular interest is the Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask, which is meant to help give you a pro-grade facial with visible results using an AHA-BHA complex and pineapple enzymes. It helps to improve your skin tone and texture and helps to minimize the appearance of pores and enzymes.

There’s also the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Body Lotion, a lotion that’s made with pure retinol and cocoa butter as well as squalane. It aims to help repair much more than just dry skin. It’s your ticket to smoother, plumper skin that looks moisturized and healthy.

If you want to grab some of Versed’s skincare options, this is a great sale to take advantage of. Just add everything you’re interested in buying to your cart, and check out with promo code FEBHAUL15. Buy all you want and save on everything – this is a good chance to try out some of the Versed products that continually sell out at Target over and over, so going to the source is your best bet right now.

