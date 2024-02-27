Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A jean jacket is one of the building blocks of a casual wardrobe, no matter what you’re usually into. A jean shacket? Even better. Everyone should have one, and you can get one right now without paying an arm and a leg. You need the arms to go through the jacket sleeves after all.

Related: 17 Flattering Shackets You Need to Add to Cart ASAP Fact: Shackets are a fun fall-approved fashion staple. In fact, they’re actually in the running for one of this season’s biggest trends — despite being a style staple for years now. TBH, it may be due to practicality — shackets keep you warm as cool weather emerges, but you can layer them with cute outfits […]

If you’ve been thinking about a reliable shacket to rock while the weather is a little chilly, today’s your lucky day to go ahead and lock in your purchase. You can wear just about anything you want under a jean jacket and then some, and you’re going to slay that look – especially if you decide to wear something out of the ’90s. A minidress beneath? Yes please!

Get the Vetinee Oversized Frayed Hem Shacket at Amazon for $30! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Vetinee Oversized Frayed Hem Shacket at Amazon is just $30 right now.That’s 40% off its normal price of $51, for a limited time. It’s well worth it with this super low price tag, especially since that’s less than what you can expect to pay at retail stores.

Get the Vetinee Oversized Frayed Hem Shacket at Amazon for $30! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This oversized fit looks great with long, rolled cuff sleeves and a frayed hemline to add a little edge. It doesn’t have any stretch – it’s pure denim, with two front and side pockets so you can carry all your stuff.

Get the Vetinee Oversized Frayed Hem Shacket at Amazon for $30! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is your chance to go country, your latest Queen Bey era if you like, or just accessorize with some fun Western-like accessories for something a little different. Either way, you’re going to love this jacket.

Related: This Bestselling Shacket Is Made for Fall — And Over 25% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Learn more! Shackets have become a huge style trend over the last few years, with their popularity being bigger than ever […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Vetinee products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!