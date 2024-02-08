Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve got a confession to make: most of the sports bras I wear aren’t for wearing to the gym. They’re for lounging around, going out with friends, and just hanging out in. I wouldn’t wear my favorite sports bras to the gym, in fact, because they just wouldn’t support me. But that means I still need one that does, right? That’s why over the years I’ve turned to Victoria’s Secret for that honor, and I found one that works perfectly.

I wouldn’t normally think of Victoria’s Secret as a place that even has bras that fit me, or anywhere I’d find a bra that I could use to comfortably work out in. But I definitely had some misconceptions in that department. And with that knowledge, I’m glad I know that this bestselling bra, which comes in eight different colors, not only fits, but keeps me feeling supported when I do my much-needed cardio and then some. This is my high-intensity workout bra: the Featherweight Max Sports Bra.

Get the Featherweight Max Sports Bra for just $55 at Victoria’s Secret!

I really appreciate the bra’s four-way stretch, and its seriously effective bounce control. When I’m running, I don’t feel it – and I’ve got plenty of chest to feel when bouncing, if you get my meaning. I also don’t feel like I’m drowning in my own sweat with it, thanks to its breathable fabric and quick-drying construction.

This isn’t your mom’s boring old cotton sports bra from Hanes. It’s not a dainty little flower of a bra. It’s going to make sure you’re comfortable and supported. I can vouch for it since I hit the treadmill hard, and I rely on this fit to make me feel like the only thing I have to worry about at the gym is just finishing my workout. Outside of the gym? This is a super comfortable bra, so it’s pretty awesome when it comes to not doing work, too.

If you need a new sports bra, or you’re just tired of the way you have to batten down the hatches of your chest when you work out and need a better solution, this is it. Grab it in your favorite color and see how it works out for you! You may very well find your new favorite sports bra.

