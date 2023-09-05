Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
In theory, sports bras are supposed to be more comfortable than underwire bras, right? Wrong! Most sports bras don’t provide enough chest support, so we end up in pain from tight straps that do most of the heavy lifting. For those of Us with larger busts, we could really use the extra coverage. The only thing bouncing during a workout should be a tennis ball — your girls should stay in place! After years of searching for a sports bra that provides support and stretch, we finally found one. It’s basically the unicorn of undergarments!
With nearly 60,000 reviews on Amazon, this racerback sports bra is an MVP. And it’s currently on sale! This seamless sports bra delivers support, coverage and comfort. The padding reduces chest vibration during exercise while the full coverage reduces friction. According to satisfied shoppers, this sports bra is ideal for women with bigger boobs!
Feel the freedom of unrestricted movement with this comfy sports bra!
Get the Fittin Racerback Sports Bras for Women for just $16 (originally $21) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.
The Fittin Racerback Sports Bra gives you the support of a wire bra with the comfort of a wireless bra. Now you can run like the wind without constantly adjusting your chest. Made from sweat-wicking Spandex-blend fabric, this sports bra is stretchy for a flexible fit. Suitable for medium impact activity! Unlike other sports bras that dig into your shoulders and cause back pain, this racerback bra won’t restrict you.
You know the sign of a comfy bra? You never want to take it off! This Fittin sports bra passes that test. “Most nights I wear it to bed because I forget I have it on,” one customer commented. “I love them so much they give great shape and are the perfect t-shirt bra.” Another shopper gushed, “I am so grateful to finally find a supportive sports bra. I can now move around without the hassle of THE BOUNCE (busty women know what I mean).” And one reviewer raved, “I wear a 2X and have a hard time finding a bra that fits well, is comfortable, lifts and supports me at a reasonable price,” one reviewer wrote. “This bra checks all the boxes. Best bra I’ve found in a long while.”
Give the girls a break with this game-changing sports bra — on sale at Amazon!
