



The Victoria’s Secret Semi-Annual Sale is our favorite time of the year. Well, besides when it comes back half a year later, but we digress. The deals are amazing, the pieces are fantastic and everything is so comfortable we just want to snuggle up and nap for a few days. But only after we pick up this pair of leggings!

The PINK Ultimate High Waist Mesh Leggings are nearly 60% off in the Semi-Annual Sale and we’re majorly into them! With sizes already starting to sell out, other shoppers clearly are, too! Why wouldn’t they be? Look how cute they are!

See it: Get the PINK Ultimate High Waist Mesh Leggings (originally $60) starting at just $25 at Victoria’s Secret!

Reviewers say these leggings are “extremely comfortable” to the point where they actually fit “like a second skin.” They’re saying that the material “breathes very well” and that the “thickness is perfect for working out,” allowing them to squat without worrying about any sheerness. They can’t get enough of the design either, pointing out how they “love the mesh” accent!

These leggings are made of a super smooth, premium nylon fabric with four-way stretch to stick with us through our own stretches, lifts, runs, kicks and jumping jacks. This fabric is also sweat-wicking with quick-dry capabilities, its breathability keeping us feeling light and free! We also love this for if we’re in a hurry after a workout and need to run without changing first! Just a little dry shampoo in our hair and we’re ready to go!

These PINK leggings are high-waisted with a surplice waistband. On this waistband, we’ll find the PINK logo wrapping its way around in a shiny black, which creates a subtly-chic effect against the matte black backdrop!

As we work our way down the leg, we’ll find flattering, diagonal seams strategically placed on the “body-hugging” silhouette. Starting at mid-shin, we’ll see the highly-acclaimed mesh detail, which finds its way all the way down to the hem at our ankle. This mesh accent is edgy, fun and adorable all at once. Plus, it adds even more breathability to the leggings!

There are two versions of this legging still available. Pure Black is as it sounds: a deep, dark black all around. We’ll always need at least a few pairs of black leggings in our wardrobe at one time, and these are going to become our go-to!

The other version is Black Camo Dogs, which still stays in monochrome territory, but isn’t afraid to dip into the world of prints. The black waistband and mesh detail remain the same, but the main fabric of the leggings is a camouflage print composed of numerous shades of grey and white. There is no print more flattering than camo . . . and more motivating! It conceals any insecurities, but also gives us that whole soldier mindset. Now just add “Soldier” by Destiny’s Child to your workout playlist to truly get hyped for the workout of your life!

Everyone is all over Victoria’s Secret’s famous Semi-Annual Sale right now, and all kinds of pieces are selling out. We were lucky to find these leggings while they were still in stock, but make sure to hurry, because everything could change in the blink of an eye!

