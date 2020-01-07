Hurry! The Victoria’s Secret Semi-Annual Sale Is Happening Right Now

Listen up, because we have an announcement to make! It’s time to text the group chat and alert everyone you know — the must-shop sale of the season is happening now.

Where? Victoria’s Secret, of course! Right now, the retailer is hosting its famous semi-annual sale, and since it only happens twice a year, it’s pretty much a necessity. They have marked down everything from comfy clothing to lingerie anywhere from 40% to 70% off its original retail price. Yes, it’s major — and given that Victoria’s Secret is where we turn to for so many essentials, we had to round up five must-have items you should be adding to your carts immediately!

1. These Perfect Pants

A soft and seamless pant that features four-way stretch? That’s everything, which is why we’re not only lusting over this pair of pants — we’re adding both available shades to our shopping carts right now.

Grab the Seamless Tight (originally $60) now only $20!

2. This Sports Bra

Start this year off on the right note with this fresh piece. We are majorly crushing over this sports bra and the only thing better than its super trendy twist front? All four available colors!

Grab the Twist-Front Sports Bra (originally $30) now only $10!

3. This Funky Fleece

Need a pullover to pull your look together? We’ve found just the piece. Whether you’re hitting the gym or heading out to run errands, this cropped hoodie will get the job done.

Grab the Fleece Crop Hoodie (originally $55) now only $18!

4. This Everyday Essential

The issue with bras? After a couple of washes, they start to lose their shape and form. Alleviate all of those past struggles by adding this bra to your rotation. It’s lightly lined, available in four shades and its soft, comfortable cups won’t lose their shape. Ding, ding, ding — we have a winner!

Grab the Lightly Lined Wireless Bra (originally $40) now only $15!

5. This Cropped Top

The foundation of every good wardrobe is a shirt that can be worn in a multitude of ways. This crop top is a refreshing update to the traditional long sleeve shirt. The shorter hem makes it appropriate to hit the gym or head out to a weekend lunch. Plus, the three neutral shades are easier than ever to style. From yoga pants to high-rise denim, it’s one perfect look after another!

Grab the Low Back Crop Top (originally $40) now only $20!

Not your style? Check out additional items marked down 40% to 70% off also available at Victoria’s Secret here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!