Find Out Why These Non-Slip Yoga Sock Shoes Are Going Viral

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yoga is one of the best ways to help put the mind at ease. Even if you aren’t doing it as a workout, centering yourself through this form of meditation can be seriously beneficial. Of course, this practice can be even better when you have the right gear and equipment to enhance the experience!

A top-notch mat and a comfortable outfit are crucial, but sometimes people forget about their footwear! While it’s totally fine to do yoga barefoot, why not try out some yoga socks? This non-slip pair from VIFUUR can help your feet stay in place and your poses secure.

Get the VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Yoga Socks for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication July 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

These socks are made from a rubber material with ridges to make them ultra-flexible. There’s stretchy, breathable fabric in between those ridges so that your feet feel comfortable, and don’t sweat too much. The sole on this shoe-sock hybrid is designed to help your foot grip to whatever surface its on, which is perfect when you’re in the midst of a seriously demanding yoga flow!

But you can do so much more with these socks than just yoga. If you’re heading out to the pool or beach, these will make excellent water shoes. They can protect your feet for sanitary reasons, and from getting hurt or cut by unexpected rocks or other foreign objects.

Get the VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Yoga Socks for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication July 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviewers are raving about these socks! They are a top bestselling item on the site, which truly is a testament to just how useful they are. Shoppers are wearing them as house shoes, for water sports and everything else in between. They are being deemed a must-have for the summer, but we’re sure you will find plenty of use for them year round. Oh, and prepare to be amazed by the 43 color options available — you may want to keep extras on hand to give as gifts!

See it: Get the VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Barefoot Quick-Dry Aqua Yoga Socks for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication July 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from VIFUUR here and shop all of the women’s fashion available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!