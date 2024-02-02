Your account
Let Your Inner Goddess Roar With Viktor + Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily
Have you ever found your signature scent? You’ll know when you have, because you won’t want to stop wearing it. For many, that can even mean signature perfumes for different occasions, whether that be night or day or dates or work. It’s always fun to find one because everyone will remember you for it.

Perfumer Viktor & Rolf, known for its decadent mix of flowers in Flowerbomb, has been making line after line of gorgeous-smelling perfumes, each of which are more than worth making your signature scent.

The brand is back once more for a new scent launch that combines the old of what the company has done in the past with the new, incorporating elements of a new flower and more into the mix. And it sounds like it smells more amazing than ever.

Get Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily for just $145 at Viktor & Rolf!

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily is a new, decadent scent that belongs to the floral amber family with some notes of fruit tossed in. Its key top notes are coconut milk accord, tiger lily accord, mango accord, and benzoin. It’s described as a “warm solar fragrance” that has several top notes you’ll smell as soon as you spray it on for the very first time.

It comes in the same familiar grenade-shaped bottle as the main Flowerbomb line, but this flanker has a fun and funky orange hue much like the real tiger lily itself. The bottle is just as beautiful, with the fun extra details that give this version its unique flair.

If you want to smell as fresh as a tiger lily, grab a bottle of this newly-released perfume and go to town spraying. It may very well be your new signature scent.

