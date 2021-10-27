This Lovely Loose Sweater Is Way More Flattering Than You Realize

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweaters that offer a comfy looser fit aren’t always particularly flattering. Sure, a baggy silhouette is more than welcome — but it doesn’t always have a streamlined or slimming effect. As much as we adore our chunky oversized knits, we’re on the hunt for something a little bit different right now.

Essentially, we want a casual sweater that we can throw on with pretty much anything for every type of event — whether we’re heading to work out or going downtown for a special dinner. We know — it’s a tall order! As far as the sweater’s aesthetic, it’s going to take the right type of design tricks to create a garment that maintains a loose look but has a slimming illusion. It may seem impossible, but we found just the one!

Get the Vince Camuto Asymmetric Colorblock Cotton Blend Sweater with free shipping for $89, available at Nordstrom!

This sweater from Vince Camuto just dropped at Nordstrom, and it’s already racking up five-star responses from shoppers! The reason why we singled out this knit is because of the unique asymmetrical color-blocking. When you have a design that cuts across the body vertically, it may not be particularly figure-flattering. But here, this slanted shape draws the eye in — creating a gorgeous modern energy!

Reviewers say that this sweater has the perfect loose fit without being too loose, also noting that it’s true to size. It has a longer hem that you can easily team with leggings thanks to the extra coverage. It’s not particularly heavy, so you can tuck the front hem into a pair of high-waisted jeans without any added bulking. Another dreamy detail that we love? That would have to be the looser draped dolman sleeves that are cuffed at the wrists. They instantly add to this sweater’s overall casual-chic vibe!

This sweater is available in six different color combos, but our favorite is the black and white version. When you team this particular piece with a pair of black skinny jeans, the black half of the knit blends in with the bottoms — resulting in an incredible ensemble. It’s the type of #OOTD that will make any shopper feel confident, which is the most important part of fashion at the end of the day.

