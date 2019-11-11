Hurry! Get These Vince Camuto Leather Booties for 30% Off This Evening





Do you ever feel like all of your boots and booties tend to look exactly the same? Sometimes we find ourselves on a quest for a totally unique pair with a different vibe than the rest of the options on the market! After all, we want fashion to make Us stand out — and not blend in with what everybody else is doing!

If you’re in this predicament, then this pair from Vince Camuto might be the match for you. Their look isn’t the same as every model that we’ve seen in stores lately. Plus, you can get them for an amazing discounted price at Macy’s for a very limited time!

Get the Vince Camuto Vernaya Shooties (originally $129) on sale for prices starting at just $90 at Macy’s, also available on Amazon here!

We’re totally obsessed with the Vince Camuto Vernaya Shooties. They’re an ankle bootie that has a small three-inch stiletto heel which makes for an elegant look. They have an almond-shaped toe and feature incredibly unique hardware. They’re super fashion-forward and can work well with so many different outfits that are just sitting in your closet begging to be worn. By adding these booties into the mix, you can transform any basic ensemble into a look that’s sophisticated and sleek.

Through November 11, 2019 (as in — tonight!), you can get an extra 30% off on these booties by applying the code FRIEND at checkout. With the extra discount, you can score these Vince Camuto booties for as low as $90 — which is a major steal if you’re asking Us!

These shoes come in five different traditional color options and one fun leopard print version. They’re made of genuine imported leather and come in either standard leather or suede leather (depending on which color you choose). The metal hardware detailing is either silver or gold, also depending on which color you opt for.

We’re completely sold on these Vince Camuto booties and can’t wait to style them in so many different ways. They have the ability to elevate a simple jeans and T-shirt look — but can also complement a formal dress. They’re a great way to add height while keeping our toes warm in the cooler fall and winter months. Basically, these booties are winners!

