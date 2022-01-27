Hurry! This Ultra-Soft Vince Camuto Sweater Is 50% Off in Every Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever have those days when you start out wearing the tee and shorts you wore to bed, but then you slowly start to add more and more layers as the day goes on? You slip on a pair of socks, you grab a pair of sweatpants, you add another layer on top, you keep turning the thermostat up — you even consider switching up your iced coffee order to a hot coffee!

It’s like we don’t want to admit to ourselves just how cold it is. Unfortunately, whether we let ourselves believe it or not, it’s real and it has us shivering the day away. It’s time we leap straight over from denial to acceptance. We’re going to need the help of a piece so good, it actually makes us look forward to the cold though. It’s not an easy feat, but it’s possible with this Vince Camuto sweater!

Get the Vince Camuto Stripe V-Neck Sweater (originally $69) for just $35 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

As if we weren’t excited enough about this sweater upon seeing it, finding out that it’s 50% off in every single color sent Us flying through the roof. There are seven options, all with wide-set, horizontal stripes. There are always white stripes, but you can choose the contrasting shade: Palace Blue, Legacy Pink, Yellow Pear, Tangerine, Azalea Ice (purple), Brilliant Aqua or Classic Navy.

If you’re sensitive to itchy sweaters (or just hate them, obviously), rest easy knowing that Nordstrom reviewers are calling this “one of the softest sweaters [they’ve] ever owned,” noting specifically that there’s no itch. It’s become their “new favorite sweater,” and they’re “buying a second color”!

Get the Vince Camuto Stripe V-Neck Sweater (originally $69) for just $35 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This sweater has a boxy, relaxed fit, so you may want to size down if you don’t like a super oversized silhouette. It also has dropped shoulder seams, a V-neckline and a ribbed hem and cuffs. It’s very stretchy, which is always lovely, and it’s actually quite lightweight as well!

Because of its boxy fit, this Vince Camuto sweater would look great with a pair of skinny jeans or leggings. The fabric isn’t too thick though, so we’re also definitely imagining it with the front tucked into a pair of wide leg pants as well, with mules on your feet. This is definitely the type of piece you can dress up or down a bit depending on how you style it. It’s also definitely a winner for cozying up during those cold days at home, paired with lounge pants and slippers. No more adding on layer after layer. You’ll find yourself reaching for this sweater as soon as you wake up!

Get the Vince Camuto Stripe V-Neck Sweater (originally $69) for just $35 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Vince Camuto here and check out more sweaters at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!