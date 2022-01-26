This Anti-Aging Serum Could Be Twice as Effective as Retinol

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever get so used to using a skincare product that you just forget that something better might be out there? We try something, we think, “Oh, not bad,” and then we just keep using it. Meanwhile, our skin is aging, changing and reacting to our environment, mood and more. It might be time to upgrade!

Almost anyone will tell you to try retinol if you’re looking for an anti-aging product, but it’s simply too irritating and drying for many people, and you need a prescription for the more powerful stuff. It’s just not always a great option. People will also recommend taking collagen, but it’s not a viable option if you’re vegetarian or vegan. So what do you do? You buy this Caudalíe serum instead!

Get the Caudalíe Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum for just $79 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Even if you have liked the results you’ve seen from retinol and/or bovine collagen, this serum may make you reconsider. It actually claims to be twice as effective as retinol for firming skin — and that’s without the irritation. It’s also clean, oil-free, cruelty-free and made with over 97% natural origin ingredients!

This silky, French-made serum’s star ingredient is resveratrol, which is an anti-aging antioxidant made from grapevine stalks and may be your hero when it comes to reducing the appearance of wrinkles. It works alongside vegan collagen, which is actually made from mahogany bark extract, which may firm and smooth skin. Don’t forget the ever-hydrating hyaluronic acid (two types!), olive squalene and peptides to tone, contour and lift sagging skin!

Get the Caudalíe Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum for just $79 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This non-greasy serum continues to be gorgeous in every way, from its fully recyclable packaging — made with recycled glass and plastic — to its divine fragrance notes of basil, lemongrass, chamomile, thyme and orange blossom. Even the bottle is a pretty pink that will look so cute on your bathroom sink or vanity!

Caudalíe recommends applying this serum both morning and night to your face, neck and décolletage. Remember to start out with clean skin and follow up with moisturizer to really seal it all in, especially in the dry weather. Remember your sunscreen in the daytime too if you want to power up your agelessness and skin health even further!

A youthful, radiant complexion could soon be yours with this serum. It’s time to stop settling for “not bad” and start getting excited when you look at your skin in the mirror. We can sense a no makeup, no filter selfie in your near future!

Get the Caudalíe Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum for just $79 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Caudalíe here and check out more anti-aging serums and treatments at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!