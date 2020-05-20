We Found the Prettiest Lace Bralette on the Block — In 2 Colors!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever go through those phases where every single piece of clothing you put on your body just doesn’t feel right? Every time you slip your arm through a sleeve or your legs into a skirt, your confidence takes another hit. The worst is when it’s less of a phase and more of an everyday occurrence.

The best way to solve this issue? No, it’s not buying an entire new wardrobe — no matter how tempting that may be. The reality is, most of your clothes are probably just fine. You’re just too many steps ahead. You need to get back to the basics — the core of your outfit. Literally, you need to go underneath it all…to the undergarments. A gorgeous bralette could totally transform your whole look (and mood)!

Get the Wacoal Embrace Lace Deep-V Bralette for just $38 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

A comfortable bra is key to rocking your outfit to its fullest potential. When you’re wearing the right one, you may stand up straighter and smile a little brighter, especially if it’s pretty. That goes for whether it’s hidden under your top or peeking out under a loose dress. Our pick? This Wacoal bralette — also a favorite of over 150 Nordstrom shoppers!

Reviewers say this is the “best bralette ever,” and the reasons are endless. Not only is it “very beautiful,” but it “fits super comfortably and is way flattering.” They say it’s “the only wire-free bra” they will even wear, loving that it supports without any poking or prodding. They say they “genuinely felt pretty” when they put it on, and that’s exactly the type of effect we want to see from our clothing!

This bralette is lightly lined, featuring a partially sheer layer adorned with cross-dyed lace detail. Did you gasp when you saw it? Because we did. There’s no padding, but it looks incredible thanks to expertly-placed seams adding structure and shape, as well as the elastic underbust band for support. We love the way the lace lines the deep V too. Another detail we love? Not only that the straps are adjustable, but that they have an extra J-hook that lets you convert to racerback style!

This Embrace bralette is currently available in essential two colors, Black and Naturally Nude/Ivory. Each is made to provide light support for most sizes A through C. Simply choose your band size and order to add “a little pizzazz” to your wardrobe, as one reviewer put it. A little pizzazz, a little elegance and a whole lot of perfection. You’ll feel like a superhero the second you put this bralette on, and your wardrobe in distress will be automatically saved! That was easy.

