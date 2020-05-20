Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that the weather is finally nice enough for us to spend some time outside, it’s also time for us to start feeling cute again! A fresh coat of lipstick and nail polish, a brushing of the hair and, of course, a cute new outfit to show off in the sunshine. But the thing is, we’ve now gone so long wearing only loungewear that it didn’t even occur to us to order new pieces for spring!

Don’t just buy the first pricy piece you see out of desperation. We’re going to point you in the right direction, and it leads right to Anthropologie. The brand is offering an extra 50% off hundreds of sale items right now, which means prices are way low and chances of your wardrobe filling up with stylishly chic pieces are way high. Check out our five favorites below while sizes are still in stock!

Sierra Smocked Linen Jumpsuit

This colorful jumpsuit is a gorgeous, eye-catching piece for spring. It’s 100% linen, making it airy and comfy — and it has a flattering smocked bodice with a wide-leg silhouette. Can you say “obsessed”? Because we’re screaming it!

Get the dRA Sierra Smocked Linen Jumpsuit (originally $158) for just $50 at Anthropologie for a limited time!

Lorette Puff-Sleeved Top

The statement sleeve trend is here to stay, and we couldn’t be more grateful. This pure white top’s ¾ puffed sleeves are adorable, and we love how it’s just as easy to wear as a T-shirt — but so much more fashionable!

Get the Eri + Ali Lorette Puff-Sleeved Top (originally $68) for just $25 at Anthropologie for a limited time!

Miranda Textured Midi Skirt

This skirt can instantly dress up and add major interest to any look that needs a pick-me-up. Dress it up with heels or go casual with sneakers or sandals!

Get the Maeve Miranda Textured Midi Skirt (originally $138) for just $45 at Anthropologie for a limited time!

Scarletta Sweetheart Mini Dress

No spring is complete without at least one adorable new floral dress, and the sweetheart neckline and squared-off open back of this one make it irresistible to Us!

Get the Scarletta Sweetheart Mini Dress (originally $148) for just $50 at Anthropologie for a limited time!

Ryan Gingham Paperbag Shorts

Comfier than denim and easier to dress up — these stretchy gingham shorts are a must. Their high-waisted fit and paperbag waistline are so flattering too!

Get the Amadi Ryan Gingham Paperbag Shorts (originally $78) for just $25 at Anthropologie for a limited time!

