This Wireless T-Shirt Bra Is 25% Off and Feels Like You’re Wearing Nothing

Bras have certainly come a long way, especially in terms of their comfort! We seriously can’t believe that at one point in time, the majority of bras all had underwire designs. Sure, they do the trick — but are not always easy to wear. Luckily, these days, you can find more and more bras that are totally wireless and equally as supportive!

The ultimate example of a wireless option that actually holds up and feels far more comfortable than an underwire version is this bra from b.tempt’d by Wacoal. Shoppers are seriously impressed with how well it can lift and shape the chest — plus, it’s on sale right now for 25% off!

Get the b.tempt’d by Wacoal Future Foundation Wireless T-Shirt Bra (originally $42) on sale with free shipping for $32, available at Nordstrom!

Plenty of shoppers might be skeptical about wireless bras, but this one may have the power prove them wrong! It offers molded cups that are made out of foam and feel super light, and a band that’s thick enough to give you the lift and support you need for a sturdy, strong fit. This is the ideal bra to wear on a daily basis and underneath tons of different tops and dresses!

This bra has a significantly deep plunge that makes it possible to wear with different V-necklines, and the straps are adjustable in the back. You can switch it up between a criss-cross and a straight style, and who doesn’t love variety? You can pick it up in two different staple colors — nude and black. As far as bras go, we’re confident that these are pretty much the only two colors that you need!

Shoppers are thrilled that they found a bra without wires that feels just as supportive as the undergarments of their past! They call it the perfect “all-day” bra that you can wear without fussing around and readjusting. These reviewers are saying “goodbye” to underwires and picking up multiples of this bra, which honestly sounds like a dream come true. The thought of never having to rock an underwire piece again (unless we absolutely have to) is something we’re beyond ready for — sign Us up! We can get closer to making that a reality with the help of this bra from Wacoal, and there’s no better time to get in on the action while it’s still on sale!

