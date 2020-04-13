900 Nordstrom Reviewers Are Raving About This ‘Perfect’ No-Wire Bra

Comfort is the name of the game right now — especially when it comes to our undergarments. We’re certainly not throwing on anything too fancy or binding to wear while spending extra time at home. If working remotely is an option, we’re definitely taking full advantage of the situation and sticking to our favorite loungewear.

If we do have a Zoom meeting or FaceTime coming up and want to put on a bra that provides Us with a nice shape without poking at our sides, we just found the ultimate deal at Nordstrom. Hundreds of shoppers are absolutely in love with it — and as an extra bonus, it has also just been marked down!

Get the Wacoal How Perfect No-Wire Contour Bra (originally $65) on sale with free shipping for just $49, available at Nordstrom!

This bra from Wacoal may look basic, but it’s anything but that! The simple design has a ton of different features that make it superior to similar no-wire bras that you can find on the market. The foam-lined cups create a lovely shape without any uncomfortable wiring that a typical bra needs to have the same effect. The design gives you just the right amount of lift — ideal for casual days around the house!

This bra comes in the two staple colors that every girl needs — nude and classic black. Both hues don’t have any fancy embellishments, and are perfectly simple in the best sense of the word. The straps are adjustable, and there is some light side-boning built into the bra that enhances its overall form. What’s wonderful about this bra is that the straps actually get wider as the sizes increase — which is great for accommodating larger bust sizes.

The back of the bra mimics the shape of a leotard, which can help create a smooth, bulge-free look underneath tighter shirts and tops. It’s recommended that this bra be hand-washed in warm water and hung up on a line to dry, presumably so that this shape of it isn’t lost if you throw it in the electric dryer.

Reviewers say that there are “no wires digging into [their] ribs” when it comes to this bra, which is exactly what we’re looking for. They say it’s “great for everyday wear,” and one reviewer even said that this is “the most comfortable bra [they] have ever had.” It’s rare to find a bra that can be worn for an entire day without feeling uncomfortable, so we’re considering this one a winner!

