Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the weather finally cools down, we’re usually left scrambling trying to find something warm and cozy enough to wear. This is when we need to take a deep breath and remember the magic that is waffle knit. Waffle knits are woven with small square grids reminiscent of the iconic breakfast food. Not only is this comfy and cute, but it manages to be both breathable and warm at the same time thanks to its thermal properties!

Need some waffle knit action in your own cold-weather wardrobe? We’ve picked out 15 of our favorite tops you can shop now!

15 Waffle Knit Tops for a Comfy-Cozy Fall and Winter

Waffle Knit Tops With Accent Sleeves

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This MEROKEETY top is so comfy and casual, but the dropped shoulder seams and blouson sleeves undeniably elevate it!

2. We Also Love: We adore the batwing sleeves on this ANRABESS top. It comes in 10 colors too!

3. We Can’t Forget: How about the ruffle tiers on the sleeves of this Simplee top? So unique and beautiful!

Henley-Style Waffle Knit Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Famulily top has everyday uniform kind of potential. It will go with so many pants, skirts and shoes!

5. We Also Love: With a tighter waffle knit and larger buttons, this BTFBM top isn’t afraid to be a little different. Such a standout on casual days!

6. We Can’t Forget: Go for something more fitted with this Shein long-sleeve tee. It has snap buttons and a lower cut neckline too!

Short-Sleeve Waffle Knit Tees

7. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking to layer without feeling too warm, short sleeves are the way to go. This slouchy Dokotoo top is our top pick!

8. We Also Love: While you might go slouchy one day, the next you might prefer something cropped. This SweatyRocks tee is so cute!

9. We Can’t Forget: This Shein top has the ruffle hem of our dreams. Such flouncy, fashionable fun!

Waffle Knit Turtlenecks

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This ANRABESS tunic is definitely the cozy piece you’ll reach for first thing in the morning when you’re reluctant to get out of bed. It can totally dress up a pair of leggings too!

11. We Also Love: This Shein pullover is not too thin, not too thick, but just right. We’re in love with the Rusty Rose color!

12. We Can’t Forget: This Everlane turtleneck top is made of 100% organic cotton. We love the little details like the ribbed neckline and the shirttail hem!

Color-Block Waffle Knit Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Color-blocking is on thing, but this Dokotoo top actually takes things a step further by adding striped sections as well!

14. We Also Love: A waffle knit tank with a literal twist? Yes, please to this TODOLOR tank!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Dellytop long-sleeve tee has a clean cut right at the middle for sleek color-block excellence. There are versions with three colors too, so check them all out!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!