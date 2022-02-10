This 91%-Off Sherpa Jacket Is the Ultimate Last-Minute Winter Steal

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to save big on winter clothing, now is the time to start shopping! It may be a bit early, but retailers are already getting in on the spring action and making room in in their stock for warm-weather styles. To create that extra space, whether virtually or in-store, many relevant winter items are being marked down.

While we expect to find great deals, we certainly didn’t think that we come across a jacket like this one from Cyn & Luca! Right now, it’s up for grabs for a whopping 91% off at Walmart — which is a deal that’s seriously hard to believe. It’s not too late to cap off the rest of the winter in style by picking up this jacket!

Get the Cyn & Luca Women’s Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket (originally $169) on sale for just $15 at Walmart!

The garment is made from a fluffy and cozy faux-sherpa material that looks like it would be a dream to wear. It’s designed in a bomber style that’s ever-so-slightly cropped, with ribbed detailing on the cuffs and along the hem. The jacket has a zipper closure that reaches to the top of the extended collar, which you can keep up for extra warmth or fold over. To complete the aesthetic, the jacket is decked out with two pockets at the hips for hand warmth or storing small items!

This is a price you definitely don’t want to sleep on — even if the temps are slightly warming up and slowly transitioning into spring. The good thing about this jacket is that the bomber design is such a classic, so come next fall and winter, it will look just as fabulous! Sherpa coats like this one are always on trend.

Get the Cyn & Luca Women’s Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket (originally $169) on sale for just $15 at Walmart!

This jacket is available in an array of fabulous hues, and one of them is bound to catch your eye. If you enjoy lighter color palettes, check out the blush or cream shades — and for the more versatile options, go for the black or dark olive green versions. If you want a brighter pop of color, we recommend the baby blue jacket, as it’s a bit bolder than the other four options. No matter what you decide, you’re getting a quality jacket at a rare over-90% discount. That’s the definition of unbeatable shopping, people!

See it: Get the Cyn & Luca Women’s Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket (originally $169) on sale for just $15 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Cyn & Luca and shop all of the women’s clothing on sale available at Walmart here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!