We Found This Chic Knit Dress for Just $10 at Walmart — Seriously

We’ve learned a great deal throughout our time shopping, but our main takeaway is to expect the unexpected. You might not think that a certain retailer will secretly have hidden fashion trends until you actually take a closer look, but that’s what we’re here for! We want you to shop easier and smarter by bringing you all of our favorite finds, and our latest is seriously unbelievable.

We usually go to Walmart to score steals on items like electronics or other home goods, but there are some incredible clothes to shop as well. Our most recent discovery is this simple knit dress by Sunset & Sixth that’s beyond ideal for the fall and winter. The best part is that it will only cost you $10 — yes, you heard that correctly!

This dress is made from a fairly lightweight knit material that’s prime for layering in the colder months of the year. Depending on the weather, you can wear this dress alone, team it with some tights and wear a variety of different jackets on top. It’s simple enough to style for a ton of different settings. Dress it up with some heels or stylish boots, or dress it down with white sneakers!

The dress essentially looks like an extra long cardigan that’s fitted to hug your curves in all of the right places. It has buttons that run down the front and its hem is midi length, which is fantastic if you want to showcase a fierce pair of tall boots with your look! You can pick it up in a handful of sleek shades and a couple of different prints if that better fits your aesthetic.

At just $10, we consider this dress the deal a lifetime! We need pieces like this in our closets that we can always confidently reach for. When you don’t know what to wear, dresses just like this one are always reliable. How could we not buy it at this amazing price point? One shopper said that they decided to pick it up in three different colors, which we would feel no guilt in doing thanks to its budget-friendly cost. We always welcome new basics that can become staples, and this necessary knit might just be our newest addition!

