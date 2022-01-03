This Luxe Faux-Fur Jacket Is Such a Major Find — Just $30 at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We’ve been seriously impressed with the hidden gems we’re able to score at Walmart, and our latest find is no exception. Like many aspiring fashionistas, we’re obsessed with statement outerwear for the winter. In fact, a fresh coat has earned the top slot on our must-have list for the start of 2022.

And just like that, we found our dream jacket. It cost close to $200 at its original price — but now, it’s marked down to just $30. Talk about a deep discount! It’s from Cyn & Luca, and no one will believe that you were able to snag it at this amazingly affordable price.

Get the Cyn & Luca Women’s Oversized Faux Fur Jacket (originally $189) on sale for just $30 at Walmart!

The coat is made from a soft and cozy faux-fur material that combines two different styles. There’s chunky, sherpa-like fur — plus the addition of a smoother material. Both could pass as the real deal, and the jacket offers up a modern twist on the popular bomber look. It’s slightly more oversized, and the sleeves are completely unique.

The cuffed-off wrists come up higher on the arms than a standard outerwear garment, and there are loops you can put your thumbs through for a little extra warmth. You’re basically getting built-in fingerless gloves with this jacket, which is ideal for the harsh winter months!

The coat also comes with pockets on the sides where you can store essentials like your keys, lip balm or any other daily necessities. Meanwhile, thanks to its oversized fit, you’re blessed with more room to layer with — so if you want to rock a thicker sweater underneath, you can do so comfortably without any fears of awkward bulkiness.

Scoop this jacket up in one of four classic colors! It’s available in camel brown, black, cream white and a pale mint green shade. When you wear this jacket, it’s the focal point of your outfit — and you’ll have your friends wondering where you found it. One of our favorite feelings in the world is surprising someone with our stylish new gear, and we’re sure that anyone will be shocked that this fabulous find is courtesy of Walmart — and is just $30!

