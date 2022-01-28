Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s never too late to pick up a new coat for the winter, even though the season may technically be winding down soon. In fact, we would argue that now is the ideal time to invest in some fresh and shiny options! Why, you ask? Well, some of our favorite brands and online retailers have marked-down tons of seasonal pieces to make room for new spring collections — a.k.a. major savings, people!

One of our favorite current deal discoveries is this beautiful wool peacoat made by NVLT that’s up for grabs at Walmart. It’s currently ringing in at a casual 73% discount — yep, seriously. There’s certainly enough cold weather ahead to scoop up this coat and ride out the season in style. Want to know more? Keep reading to get the scoop!

Get the NVLT Women’s Plaid Wool Coat with Collar (originally $295) on sale with free shipping for $80 at Walmart!

This classic coat is absolutely timeless, but benefits from the addition of modern twists throughout. The silhouette of the coat is cut in your typical peacoat fashion — it’s double-breasted, has a long length that reaches the knees and a wide lapel at the neckline. Peacoats are traditionally more fitted at the waist, but this one offers up a more boxy silhouette that’s very much en vogue at the moment. Exaggerated coat fits are both stylish and leave you lots of room for comfortable layering. There’s nothing better than that!

As if it couldn’t get better, we also adore the fact that this coat is rendered in a plaid pattern as opposed to one solid shade. The white, black and grey hues perfectly fit in with the vibes of the season — and combined with the plaid pattern, they give this coat a more youthful feel!

The final detail we need to mention is the swoon-worthy faux-fur collar — the coat’s finishing touch! It adds a bit of retro ’90s flair to the coat and instantly amps it up. But if you’re not the biggest fan of that approach, no sweat! It’s fully removable and you can place it on or off as you see fit. The discount alone is enough to pique our interest in this jacket, but what’s really selling Us is its remarkably chic style!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from NVLT and shop all of the latest women’s fashion deals happening at Walmart here!

