We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.

Sadly, the last remaining stores were shut down in 2016, but you can still shop their Scoop-branded styles for amazing prices at Walmart! Trust Us — these pieces will absolutely blow you away. Check out our top picks from their collection below!

1. Coats and Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: This winter coat hits all of the chic style marks. Talk about fashion-forward! It’s a puffer with an exaggerated silhouette and made from a flashy faux-leather material. Plus, it has a beautiful contrasting white sherpa lining that pops out from underneath — just $48!

2. Dresses and Jumpsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: Hello, perfect fall and winter boho dress! The style of this tiered midi dress is beautiful and romantic, but it still has the effortlessness we adore about bohemian style. It comes in three different print options and a bold, bright red — all of which are gorgeous — just $29!

3. Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This sweater is another piece that covers so many of our favorite seasonal trends! We’re obsessed with the dramatic balloon sleeves and the drop shoulders that look beyond chic, plus the mock neck gives this knit the final cherry on top — just $19!

4. Bags and Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: This purse totally looks like it would cost far more than its actual price! It’s made from a faux-leather material that’s woven to create its quilted design, and includes a gold chain that acts as both an accent and a top handle — just $21!

5. Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Sweatpants like these are our daily lounge uniform in the fall and winter. This pair are made from a cozy fleece and have the perfect high-waisted cut that teams perfectly with cropped tees and hoodies — just $19!

