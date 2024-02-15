Hop Down the Bunny Trail in This Darling Easter Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is officially on its way, and that means we can look forward to Easter, too. You can never start planning the perfect Easter outfit early enough, especially with all the things that happen around that holiday. You want to look nice when you’re hanging out with your family, celebrating the holiday, or hiding eggs with your kids (and their friends). So if you’re in need of a delicate yet adorable dress for the occasion, you’re going to want to pay attention.

When you buy a new dress for an event like Easter, you don’t want to just drop hundreds on something you can’t wear again. You want to get something versatile that can work for multiple occasions, right? We’ve found just the thing over at Walmart, and you won’t believe how ridiculously adorable it actually is.

The Scoop Striped Mini Sweater Dress is a $30 mini dress with a striped pattern that comes in a few gorgeous colors, but we absolutely can’t get enough of. It’s ribbed just like your favorite sweater, but it’s sleeveless and hits just above your mid-calf. It can be paired with just about anything – though a cardigan would be the very Easter-like choice – and it can still look gorgeous and dressy!

Get the Scoop Striped Mini Sweater Dress for just $30 at Walmart!

This is the perfect dress for an Easter outing, whether you’re just enjoying lunch together or you’re going to be taking a family photo with everyone midday. It’s light and airy, and the sweater material is nice and smooth against the skin. It’s not itchy, like some sweaters, and stays flush against you like a bodycon dress. But the flared skirt is where it’s at, too. You can’t beat that kind of shape.

If you’re already planning out your outfit for the holiday, you should absolutely start here. You can’t go wrong with a $30 dress that comes in multiple colors, and they all look great. But act fast, because they’re already selling out quickly. And you won’t want to miss the chance to get yours.

