We Can’t Believe We Found These Adorable Jeggings at Walmart!





What is the best combination that’s come into existence in terms of our everyday comfy fashion? If you guessed jeggings, then you are correct! We absolutely adore that denim has transformed and evolved to become all the more comfortable with the help of some added spandex. We’re so obsessed with jeggings that we can’t seem to stop shopping for them! After all, can one truly own too many pairs of them? We certainly don’t think so, and we encourage anyone to buy as many pairs as their heart desires.

However, we do want to be mindful of budgets while shopping. It’s quite easy to spend without thinking only to find ourselves returning products that we initially fell in love with. Well, we have some exciting news: you don’t have to worry about budget when picking up this pair of leggings, because we found them on Walmart for a price you wouldn’t believe!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Full Length Soft Knit Color Jegging for just $13, available on Walmart!

This pair of Time and Tru jeggings are absolutely golden. They’re a customer favorite and will only run you up a bill of $13, which is amazing! We couldn’t believe we found them at Walmart, no less, and at this incredible price point as well! Feel free to pick up one or more pairs in all of your favorite colors.

These cotton-blend jeggings are cut to fit skintight throughout the leg to the ankle. They feature two back seamed pockets with some embroidery detailing, two faux front pockets and belt loops to enhance their “denim” look. The elastic waistband is concealed in the design of these jeggings, and they’re made in a pull-on style that allows you to slip them on with ease.

These Time and Tru jeggings come in a whopping 16 different colors to choose from — everything from the basic classic black to a light grey — and even a light wash denim blue. There’s an option for everyone’s individual style, and chances are you’ll find yourself loving more than one pair! With their low price we definitely won’t feel guilty if we wind up ordering two or three of our favorites.

These amazing jeggings are perfect for when you’re in a hurry and don’t want to fuss with any buttons or fly closures while getting dressed. They’re also the perfect comfy bottom for long travel days or lazy mornings when you still want to look a little put together. If you’re asking us, the denim illusion of jeggings is the best thing that’s happened since sliced bread, and we can’t get enough of it!

