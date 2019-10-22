



Celebrities are truly passionate about the work that they do — be it as an actor, musician or athlete. But celebrities also have side projects that they like to focus on and bring attention to when they’re not on the court, the stage or the silver screen!

One of these multifaceted stars is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who’s definitely no stranger to using her platform to do good. She recently partnered with the skincare brand Obagi as an ambassador for their Skinclusion campaign, which promotes diversity within the beauty industry. Right now, you can get your hands on a slew of Obagi products on sale from SkinStore for an incredible 30% off!

Chopra Jonas partnered with the skincare brand for some deeply personal reasons, as she has felt excluded by the beauty industry because of the color of her skin. “Inclusivity is something we’re all talking about but not doing enough about,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly back in May. “And I like to be able to walk the talk.” While most beauty brands only test on three different skin tones, Obagi has been consistently testing on six since their start nearly 30 years ago. “They were on the forefront of inclusive,” Chopra Jonas said. “They just didn’t talk about it.”

That’s why she partnered with Obagi for the Skinclusion campaign to highlight the work that the brand has done to foster inclusivity, and encourage other brands to follow suit. Plus, she trusts Obagi to keep her skin looking flawless, as her profession demands it look amazing at all times. “Being an actor my face is blown up to 70 mm HD. You see everything, so it better be good skin,” she explained. Now that is definitely a cause and conscious brand that we can get behind! We’ve rounded up some of Chopra Jonas’ favorite products and other bestselling Obagi products that you can get from SkinStore during this massive sale, which runs now through October 28, 2019!

