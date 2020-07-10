This Breathable Summer Cover-Up Works Perfectly Over Jeans or a Swimsuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no reason to put a piece of clothing into a box (figuratively, that is). Embracing versatility is essential, and if fashion has taught Us any lesson over the years, it’s that we can make anything work! The key to taking style risks is confidence. If you feel good, you tend to look good — it’s as simple as that!

We’re not quick to limit any one garment to a single purpose. For example: swimsuit cover-ups! You don’t have to exclusively wear a summer swim poncho to the beach. You can style it in a variety of ways to make it suitable for your everyday life. But of course, a top-notch product is key — and not all of them may be as versatile as this gem from Wander Agio. Shoppers are obsessed with it, and we’re already envisioning all of the ways that we can wear it.

Get the Wander Agio Beach Swimsuit Cover Up for Women with free shipping for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.



Sure, technically these cover-ups are meant to be worn by the beach or pool — but who says you can’t rock it while running errands or brunching? If you want an extra layer of breathable coverage, then these ponchos are a dream come true. Throw this cover-up over a simple tank and jean shorts look — and strut your stuff! By adding one of these pieces, you instantly look like you put more thought into your outfit.

These cover-ups are available in two styles. Most of them have an open-knit crochet design, but a some are more opaque with a longer hemline. Luckily, all of them have a super beachy, casual vibe that fits the summer season incredibly well.

Amazon shoppers are thrilled with the quality of the material on these cover-ups. They all come in a one-size-fits-most option, and reviewers claim that it has the “perfect fit.” If you’re worried about these cover-ups working well for your body type, don’t stress! One reviewer who described themselves as a size “12/14” had the same concerns, and were ultimately very happy pleased with how this cover-up looked on them. We appreciate an item that can make all of Us feel confident and fabulous!

